Bali Mumba has secured a permanent move to Plymouth Argyle.

The defender has signed a four-year deal at Home Park as confirmed by the club, in a deal which matches the club record fee they forked out for Morgan Whittaker.

Mumba spent last season out on loan with Steven Schumacher’s side as they clinched the League One title.

An impressive 101 points haul earned top spot in the third division table, also sealing automatic promotion to the Championship in the process.

Plymouth are now preparing for life in the second tier by looking to improve Schuamcher’s first team squad options.

What has Steven Schumacher said about the signing of Bali Mumba?

“I am so thrilled to be able to bring Bali back to Argyle,” said Argyle manager Steven Schumacher.

“His pace, directness and positivity were huge parts of our success last season, and I know he was someone that the Green Army found tremendously exciting to watch. He gets fans off their seats – and I am sure they will be delighted to get to see him in green once again. I know I am!”

Director of Football Neil Dewsnip added: “Bali contributed so much for us last season, and we have worked very hard to bring him back to the football club.

“Following the signing of Morgan Whittaker earlier this week, the investment into talented, upwardly mobile, young footballing talent continues with Bali coming in.

“We have matched the club-record fee that we paid for Morgan, and I would like to thank Simon Hallett, Andrew Parkinson and the board for backing us, as we ensure that we build a squad fit for the Championship.”

How did Bali Mumba fare for Plymouth Argyle last season?

Mumba proved a versatile figure in the team, often playing either out wide or in the middle.

He featured 41 times in Schumacher’s side as they earned top spot in the League One standings.

The youngster contributed six goals and seven assists, playing a key role in the team gaining promotion to the second tier.

Schumacher will now be hoping that his potential arrival could have a similarly positive impact when the team’s Championship campaign gets underway.

Plymouth start the season against Huddersfield Town on 5 August.

The team will be aiming to maintain their place in the division beyond just one term, with the Pilgrims back in the Championship for the first time in over a decade.

Schumacher has already added the likes of Morgan Whittaker, Conor Hazard, Julio Pleguezuelo, Lewis Gibson and Kaine Kesler-Hayden to their ranks ahead of the league’s return next month.

Steven Schumacher's Plymouth currently top League One | Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs.

Will Bali Mumba be a good signing for Plymouth Argyle?

Mumba was an impressive figure in the team last season, playing a pretty key role in their automatic promotion to the Championship.

In such a close fight for a top two spot, his goals and assists absolutely made a big difference.

It remains to be seen whether he can replicate that when going up a division, but on the surface this looks like it will be a very popular signing with the Argyle faithful.

If he makes a smooth transition to Championship football then this could be a really smart signing.