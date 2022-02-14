Plymouth Argyle selection boost on the horizon

Fulham loanee Steven Sessegnon is set to make his first appearance for Plymouth Argyle this weekend, after signing for the Pilgrims in the final hours of deadline day.

The 21-year-old has missed out on three games since making the move to Plymouth Argyle, after arriving in the South West with a hamstring injury, though the young defender is set to make his mark for the Pilgrims in the coming days.

Talking to Plymouth Live, manager Steven Schumacher stated: “The plan for him is to be fully involved next weekend,” with the full-back returning to match fitness over previous weeks.

Plymouth Argyle were victorious in their race to sign the England youth international on loan for the rest of the season, with Sessegnon stating that his move to the Pilgrims was “an easy choice” despite significant interest from numerous rival clubs determined to sign the young starlet.

The youngster should soon get his chance to impress, as the Pilgrims take on 22nd place Gillingham at the weekend, as part of a double-header of away fixtures for the Devonshire side – with Argyle looking to pick up back-to-back wins to support their ambitions of promotion.

The Verdict

The introduction of Steven Sessegnon could be pivotal for the Pilgrims, with his strength and enthusiasm likely to make him a fan favourite during his stay at Home Park for the remainder of the season.

After impressing in his sixteen appearances for Championship side Bristol City last season, the defender is certainly an exciting signing for the Pilgrims, who otherwise had a fairly quiet transfer window.

If the 21-year-old makes a swift return to fitness, and makes a smooth transition to League One, the versatile full-back could make all the difference to the Devonshire outfit in their push for promotion.

