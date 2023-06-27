Plymouth Argyle are preparing for life in England’s second tier and in doing so will be keen to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The Pilgrims will no doubt come into the new campaign as many people’s favourites to be relegated, but the newly promoted side love to define the odds.

Steven Schumacher will be eager to add to his squad over this summer period, with one player they seem keen to sign is Sammy Silvera.

Plymouth along with Scottish Premiership side Hearts are believed to have seen bids rejected for the Central Coast Mariners player, according to the Edinburgh Evening News.

Who is Sammy Silvera?

The 22-year-old is an attacking player who can operate on both wings as well as in an attacking midfield role.

Silvera started his career at West Sydney II before moving to Central Coast in 2019, playing 25 times for the club in the one season he was there.

In September 2020, Silvera made a move to Portugal to sign for Pacos Ferreira, and a day later he was sent on loan to fellow Portuguese side Casa Pia.

He spent a few months with that club before returning to Pacos Ferreria, where he was sent back out on loan for the remainder of that campaign.

In August 2021, Silvera returned to his home country as he joined the Newcastle United Jets for the season, where he played 19 times, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

Silvera’s contract expired at Pacos Ferreira last summer, and he re-signed for Central Coast on a free transfer.

This past season, the attacker played 29 times in all competitions, scoring eight goals and registering six assists, which caught the attention of teams in the UK.

When does Sammy Silvera’s contract expire?

Silvera signed a three-year deal when he joined the Australian team, which means the winger’s contract expires in 2025.

But that hasn’t stopped bids from being made for the 22-year-old this month. The Edinburgh Evening News is reporting that Hearts and Plymouth are both keen on signing the player this summer.

The Scottish side has seen a bid rejected for Silvera, while the report adds that the Pilgrims have seen two bids knocked back.

Hearts are expected to return with an improved bid in the coming days, but they have stated they will not be held to ransom after already offering a deal that they thought was fair.

The Central Coast Mariners are willing to do business for Silvera, as they see the interest from the two British sides as good news for the price tag.