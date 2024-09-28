Plymouth Argyle fans have been getting plenty of bang for their buck in recent seasons, with the Greens treating their fans to their fair share of Home Park humdingers since they returned to the Championship.

Only five sides mustered more than the 41 goals the Pilgrims got in front of their own supporters in the previous campaign, while a 3-2 victory over Sunderland in September proved the thirst for thrillers is never-ending.

With that in mind, we took a look at just how much the cheapest season ticket at the Theatre of Greens is this year compared to others in the second tier - thanks to Birmingham World - with value for money more than guaranteed by Wayne Rooney’s side of late.

Where Plymouth Argyle rank in terms of cheapest season ticket prices

Argyle sit slap bang in the middle of the pack in terms of season ticket prices for the 24/25 Championship campaign, with a 23-game subscription to Pilgrims home games setting you back £405, which is 14th in the division.

That is a very specific ticket though, with the cheapest purchase seeing you able to sit in the lower part of the recently developed Mayflower Stand, although you had better be prepared to get wet if the weather turns, with a lack of roof covering leaving you exposed to the elements.

That annual cost equates to just £17.60 for every league home game that Argyle play this season, although the travelling Green Army will cough up more than most when it comes to their away travel.

Having just teetered over the £400 mark, Argyle sit alongside West Bromwich Albion in terms of ticket cost for the current campaign, with a Hawthorns regular getting to see Carlos Corberan’s side this season for £399.

Watford also charge a similar price at £402, with the Hornets freezing season ticket prices since the Spring of 2022; a financial move rarely seen in the current climate of inflation.

The highest and lowest Championship ticket prices for the 24/25 season

While Argyle’s offering of £405 seems very middle of the road for the Championship, there are clubs at either end of the pricing scale where fans get a very different effect on their wallet as they commit to watching their team play week in, week out.

Championship ten cheapest season ticket prices (Birmingham World) Club Cheapest season ticket price Coventry City £250 QPR £252 Preston North End £294 Cardiff City £309 Oxford United £329 Hull City £342 Stoke City £344 Burnley £352 Swansea City £359 Bristol City £390

On the cheapest side, you have Coventry City, with the Sky Blues charging their most loyal match-going supporters just £250 for the entire season, making each Championship match ticket worth just £10.87.

The Midlands outfit just pip Queens Park Rangers to the prize of cheapest ticket in the second tier, with a season-long seat at Loftus Road setting you back £252, which is absolute peanuts for a team in the Capital.

At the other end of the spectrum sits Middlesbrough, who will charge any fan that wants to come to every match of the 24/25 campaign £574, which works out at £24.96 per match.

That works out at over double what Coventry City fans are paying, while Sheffield Wednesday supporters aren’t getting a much better deal, with a hoard of Hillsborough admissions setting you back £560.

Norwich City (£545.50) and Sheffield United (£513) top the £500 mark, as the financial squeeze shows no signs of letting up for those who choose to follow their team week after week.

On the whole, Argyle fans can be pretty pleased with the cost of a season ticket, and with Home Park continuing to be packed out to the rafters, there seems to be plenty of punters willing to part with their cash to watch the Greens in action.