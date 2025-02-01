Middlesbrough have signed Plymouth Argyle forward Morgan Whittaker over the last week, leaving the Pilgrims without their best player — at least in the eyes of many.

The 24-year-old had been Argyle's prized asset ever since completing a club-record permanent transfer from Swansea City in the summer of 2023, after initially enjoying a fruitful loan spell in their League One title-winning campaign under Steven Schumacher.

Despite a rollercoaster ride of a season last term, Whittaker remained Argyle's most consistent performer, and his return of 20 goals across 50 games in all competitions rightfully earned him a place in the Championship Team of the Season, whilst also being linked with potential moves to Premier League Brentford and Fulham for a fee north of £15 million.

Burnley also circled around the wide man, but were unable to strike a summer agreement, before returning with renewed interest early in this window, although Scott Parker's men would eventually lose out to Boro, who have since acquired Whittaker's services on a four-and-a-half year deal for a reported fee of £5 million, plus around £2.5 million in add-ons.

Morgan Whittaker's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 20 Goals 3 Expected goals (xG) 2.10 Assists 1 Big chances created 3 Accurate passes per game 17.8 (74%)

The financial saving Plymouth made with Morgan Whittaker's wages

He may not have been having the best season of his career so far, but Whittaker has undeniable quality. Despite the fee acquired by Plymouth, he leaves a hole in their squad for the remainder of 2024/25. Argyle have, however, saved somewhat on wages.

Per Capology's estimates, Whittaker was earning a £1,170,000 estimated gross salary on his remaining contract with Plymouth prior to his sale to Boro. His deal at Home Park was expiring on June 30, 2027. He was to earn a base salary of £390,000 for the 2024-2025 Season, or £7,500 gross per week, excluding any bonuses.

That placed him among the top earners at the club, albeit it is almost certain that he will be on more lucrative terms at the Riverside. That said, given the fact there was talk of potential £15 million+ figures coming Argyle's way amid prior links to Brentford, Fulham, Wolves and Serie A giants Lazio in recent times, it will feel as though they have fallen short financially with this deal.

An eventual incoming fee from Boro of less than £8 million for their star player, whilst still a sensational amount of profit on their initial investment to Swansea, will also leave a tinge of disappointment. Whatever is saved on wages will not make up for that fact, either.

The impact Morgan Whittaker could have at Middlesbrough

After such clamour for his signature, it will be intriguing to see whether the Derby County academy graduate can return to his stellar form of last season on Teesside and help secure a play-off spot for Michael Carrick's side.

And, if a first stint in the Premier League for Middlesbrough since 2017 can subsequently be achieved, not many Argyle fans could begrudge the 24-year-old for making such a decision, despite the controversial circumstances which have clouded his departure.

Fans and neutrals alike will also be keen to see where exactly it is that Whittaker is deployed by Carrick. Liverpool loanee Ben Doak has made the right-wing berth his own, while his former teammate Finn Azaz has been excellent as the No.10 this season for Boro.

Whittaker could be utilised in either of those roles, but it means one of them will have to shift to the left flank in order to accommodate him. On paper, however, it is an exciting trio behind Emmanuel Latte Lath or Tommy Conway, especially given that Whittaker could hit the ground running due to his familiarity with Azaz.