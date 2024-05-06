Highlights Lowe's recruitment success at Plymouth Argyle saw Danny Mayor shine amidst a few underperformers from Bury.

Plymouth Argyle have been heralded for their smart recruitment in recent seasons.

The transfer market hasn’t always been so fruitful for the Devonshire club, with there being plenty of misses as well as hits.

One piece of business which certainly fits into the latter category saw a certain Danny Mayor arrive at Home Park under Ryan Lowe’s management.

Lowe’s Bury acquisitions

Lowe was appointed as the manager of Plymouth Argyle in the summer of 2019 after departing Bury.

He enjoyed three spells with the club from Greater Manchester as a player, before then taking on roles as a caretaker manager and then the permanent boss.

His affinity with the club was there for all to see, a passion on the touchline which he brought to Argyle, as well as a number of players amidst his former club’s administration issues.

The loss of Bury and everyone associated with the club proved to be the gain of the Greens, as five players made the switch.

A mixture of success came with this transfer business. It was more positive than negative, though, as Will Aimson and Byron Moore were perhaps the two worst performers.

Moore contributed to a solid 18 goals in 79 games for the club as an attacking midfielder with the ability to play on the flank and Aimson also played 53 times in green and white, only to have surpassed that tally in the colours of Argyle’s arch-rivals Exeter City, as their captain no less.

Mayor was, and still is, without a doubt, at the fore of that group - a player with the ability to get supporters on their feet week in, week out.

The brilliance of Danny Mayor

Danny Mayor played alongside Lowe for Bury before then being led into battle by the Scouse manager.

He amassed a whopping 235 appearances for the side from Gigg Lane, finding the back of the net 36 times alongside 42 assists.

Mayor may not have been quite so prolific during his Argyle tenure from a statistical point of view, but he remained a silky dribbler that had the ability to affect the majority of games.

Danny Mayor's Plymouth Argyle statistics, as per Transfermarkt Season Division Games played Goals Assists Minutes 2022/23 League One 30 1 5 1,967 2021/22 League One 33 3 4 2,225 2020/21 League One 44 1 3 3,903 2019/20 League Two 34 1 6 2,841

The 33-year-old played for Lowe’s current club, Preston North End, once upon a time, and most recently represented Fleetwood Town following his departure from Devon.

Mayor drew a lot of comparisons to a pair of beloved Argyle heroes, Graham Carey and Ruben Lameiras, during his stint at Home Park.

His ball-striking ability, that eye for a killer pass and simply how easy he made the game look were those key attributes that led to such links.

It was a shame actually that he was unable to crossover with that duo, or with Morgan Whittaker for that matter, as instead, there was a lot of reliance on Mayor for that creative spark.

These aforementioned names along with underwhelming figures in-front of goal potentially devalue the perception of this masterful player in the eyes of many Argyle supporters when looking back.

That being said, he was a joy to watch and that excitement being felt from the stands can never be truly quantified. To top it all off, not a single penny was spent on signing the man in question.

Former manager Steven Schumacher revealed that both parties were happy for Mayor’s contract to run down as the player would “probably want a fresh start and to get closer to home.”

This is exactly what happened with the Fleetwood move and so for him to leave on good terms, and on the high of last year’s League One title, brought this enjoyable time in front of the Argyle faithful to a harmonious end.

A certain hit in a period where there have been misses aplenty.