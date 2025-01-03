Carlton Palmer has backed Huddersfield Town to win the race for Plymouth Argyle's Ryan Hardie amid interest from themselves and fellow League One side Wrexham AFC.

The Terriers are looking for an instant return to the Championship following relegation at the end of last season, and currently sit 4th in the table behind the Red Dragons, although they do have two games in hand on the Welsh side.

It was revealed by Football League World on New Year's Eve that the striker is being targeted by the two third tier clubs and that he has a £2m release clause in his contract.

Plymouth have had a really difficult season, and after parting ways with Wayne Rooney on the final day of 2024, they will be hoping for a strong end to the campaign, but they may just have to do it without the 27-year-old.

Pundit drops Hardie claim as Huddersfield and Wrexham circle

Huddersfield and Wrexham are in a strong battle with not only each other, but also Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers at the top of League One.

However, a player with the quality that Hardie possesses could be the difference between finishing in the automatic promotion places or in the play-offs. He has an excellent record in the division, and has struggled so far in front of goal in 2024/25.

A fresh start could be what is needed for the Scottish forward, and speaking exclusively to FLW, player-turned-pundit Palmer has given his verdict on the saga.

"Both Wrexham and Huddersfield are running the rule over Plymouth's Ryan Hardie," he started. "It's come to light that the player has a £2m release clause in his contract. So, the question is, would he leave Plymouth Argyle for League One?

"It's an interesting one. He's already had promotion from League One before. He did so while scoring 13 goals in 44 games, so he knows League One really well. Would Hardie drop down? I think he would. You look at Wrexham, you look at Huddersfield, they’re both big clubs, and they're both going for promotion this season.

"I expect them to, especially Wrexham, splash the cash during this transfer window. We know that their pushing for another promotion and the journey that Wrexham are on is quite exciting for a football player. I mean, in the Championship, obviously you're playing against better clubs, but if I was a betting man, I would bet on Wrexham and Huddersfield to get promotion."

Palmer continued: "So, you're going to be back in the Championship next season, whereas you're struggling at Plymouth. You know that Plymouth haven't got the money to bring in the players, but you are playing in the Championship. Which one would be the most attractive club for him to go to? It's Wrexham with their Hollywood owners.

"The story is absolutely fantastic, but everyone knows what I think about the manager at Huddersfield. I think he's a really good guy, he's really good at his job. Obviously, the one that you look at straight away is Wrexham because of their owners and everything that's going on with the football club.

"But I'm telling you now, Huddersfield will go up, and he's a good man to work for. He's good at what he does, and I think Huddersfield would be the right move for Hardie if he decides to leave Plymouth Argyle."

Hardie's record in League One is strong

There will be a desire from both Huddersfield and Wrexham supporters to see a striker brought in this month, with goals from their forward line few and far between.

Hardie has a history of scoring in League One, and he played a key part in helping Plymouth to the Championship in the 2022/23 season. He found the back of the net 13 times, and backed this up in the second tier last year, scoring another 12.

However, it has been more difficult for the 27-year-old this campaign, and he will be hoping that a move elsewhere could reignite his fire in front of goal. He is at a great age, and with his experience, either Huddersfield or Wrexham will benefit.

Ryan Hardie League One Stats by Season (TransferMarkt) Club/Season Apps Goals Assists Blackpool - 2019/20 7 - - Plymouth - 2020/21 43 5 6 Plymouth - 2021/22 37 16 5 Plymouth - 2022/23 44 13 4

The coming months will be incredibly tight in the race for promotion, and individual quality will prove vital. If the Terriers can beat their rivals in the fight for Hardie's signature, then it will stand them in good stead for the second half of the season.