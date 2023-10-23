Highlights Plymouth Argyle is facing a tough season in the Championship after clinching the League One title.

Morgan Whittaker and Bali Mumba are key players for Plymouth's survival hopes, with Whittaker already contributing impressive numbers.

Whittaker's performance at the Championship level has exceeded expectations, while Mumba's energy and speed on the left side have been crucial in attack.

After clinching the League One title in the 2022/23 season, a tough old year now awaits Plymouth Argyle.

There's a school of thought that the Championship is at its strongest in years across the board, meaning that the relegation dogfight is bound to go right down to the wire and be hotly-contested throughout.

And as things stand, that's where Plymouth can expect to be fighting it out.

While they have a four-point cushion ahead of 22nd-placed QPR, they're still just one position above the dreaded drop zone and are yet to win on the road, although three victories on their own turf affirms that Home Park will be a real fortress once again this term.

Still, they're winless in four after romping to a bewildering 6-2 victory over Norwich City precisely a month ago, so it's hard to really look past a season scrapping it out in the lower echelons of the division unless drastic change occurs.

But nonetheless, two separate beacons of energy and positivity down in Devon have been Morgan Whittaker and Bali Mumba, both of whom made their temporary tenures on the coast permanent ones over the summer after orchestrating vital roles while on loan from Swansea City and Norwich respectively.

Plymouth Argyle - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Morgan Whittaker Swansea City Permanent Bali Mumba Norwich City Permanent Conor Hazard Celtic Permanent Julio Pleguezuelo Twente FC Permanent Lewis Gibson Everton Permanent Mustapha Bundu Anderlecht Permanent Luke Cundle Wolves Loan Kaine Kesler-Hayden Aston Villa Loan Finn Azaz Aston Villa Loan Lewis Warrington Everton Loan

Now, the duo have both been merited with praise from teammate Ryan Hardie, who's currently Argyle's leading goalscorer with five strikes to his name.

What has Ryan Hardie said about Morgan Whittaker and Bali Mumba at Plymouth Argyle?

The striker said of the pair to Football League World via Sky Bet: "Last season’s success was based a lot around them [Whittaker and Mumba] – Morgan in the first half, and Bali for the full year.

To get players with that calibre back, it’s a big boost for us and something that we all needed going into the new season – you can see what they bring to the team already, Morgan’s numbers are pretty good already and Bali has jumped into the goals and assists as well.

"It’s a team effort, and the midfield creating a lot of chances as well. We’ve got a strong base to start from with the defenders and going forward have a lot of exciting players."

How important are Morgan Whittaker and Bali Mumba to Plymouth Argyle's survival hopes?

It's very obvious that much of Plymouth's aspirations are dependent upon the two starlets maintaining their output.

Whittaker, who directly contributed to 16 League One goals in just 25 matches across the first-half of the previous season, has taken to regular game-time at Championship level like a duck to water.

Undervalued in South Wales, his present return of four goals and three assists is a more significant combination than any of Michael Duff's men have accumulated so far and they're surely living to regret their decision of moving him on to a league rival this summer.

Meanwhile, Mumba hasn't been quite as consistent as his compatriot and has just the sole strike to show for the season to date, but his energy and ball-carrying ability at breakneck speed on the left-hand side have still surfaced as key dynamics in Plymouth's attack - one suspects the numbers will soon increase for a player that had a direct hand in 13 goals to help promotion.