Highlights Plymouth Argyle and Rotherham United are both struggling on their travels in the Championship.

Both teams have had success at home, with Argyle earning 19 points from 30 at Home Park.

Rotherham's home form has been better than their away form, but they still need to improve to secure their place in the Championship.

Plymouth Argyle are fresh off another disappointing away trip, having been put to the sword by league leaders Leicester City.

The one-sided affair at the King Power saw the woes of Steven Schumacher’s side continue away from Home Park.

Rotherham United are another side in the Championship who are struggling on their travels and so the pair need a change of fortunes desperately.

The difficulties of Championship away days

Plymouth Argyle are back at this level for the first time in a decade whilst Leicester City have come down from the Premier League, so the gulf in class is there for all to see.

It is more the manner of the defeat that has caught the eye, with a 1-0 deficit at halftime quickly turning into 4-0 by the 55th minute.

Patson Daka scored shortly after the break and he was closely followed by Stephy Mavididi, who added to his first-half penalty, before Nigerian international Wilfred Ndidi bagged the fourth.

The Pilgrims have now lost four consecutive games outside of Devon and while their fixtures have been difficult, that is the nature of the beast in the second tier.

Just three points have been accumulated away from home by Schumacher’s men - draws against Watford, Hull City, and West Bromwich Albion.

Argyle rank 23rd on away form with three draws and seven defeats representing an abysmal showing.

Only one side are worse off than the Greens in this metric, enter Rotherham United.

The first of their two points on the road came during Matt Taylor’s reign in charge, a very respectable 1-1 draw at St. Mary's with promotion hopefuls Southampton.

More recently, Wayne Carlisle took the Millers to St. Andrews for his third game in charge and there were no goals scored between them and Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham City.

Argyle have been able to make Home Park a fortress, picking up 19 points from a possible 30 on home soil, which ranks them as the seventh-best home team in the division.

This would be good enough to keep the Devonshire club in the Championship as it stands whereas Rotherham are rock-bottom of the table and haven’t given their fans much to shout about at the AESSEAL New York Stadium either.

Argyle and Rotherham’s home form helping them stay afloat

As previously mentioned, Argyle have done very well to deliver results when playing in front of 15,000+ dedicated supporters in green and white.

They are often known for their loyal fanbase, whether it be home or away, and so far, the players have made it count for the former at least.

The season began with a convincing 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town, who at that point in time, were managed by a familiar face in Neil Warnock.

In the meantime, Argyle haven’t lost at home since Swansea City came to town in early October, beating Sunderland 2-0 and making light work of Sheffield Wednesday, alongside whom they got promoted in the first place, since.

The Rotherham faithful could only dream of boasting this record on home soil but they have still been able to win twice and draw five times in South Yorkshire.

Carlisle made an instant impact in his first game in charge, holding a free-flowing, rampant Leeds United team to a single goal and a single point also.

Their first win of the campaign came against Norwich City in September and then the other was a 2-0 beating of Coventry City, experienced fullback Cafu chipping in with an assist in both victories.

Rotherham would be 19th in the table on home form alone so with their place in the Championship hanging in the balance, they are in need of some huge performances and huge results away from home, and the same goes for Schumacher’s Argyle as the teams below them grow stronger.