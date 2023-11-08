Plymouth Argyle are certainly holding their own in the Championship with roughly a third of the games in the books.

Steven Schumacher’s men currently sit 19th and are five points clear of the drop zone after Rotherham United’s late equaliser against Ipswich Town on Tuesday night.

The Devonshire club have been commended by supporters, managers and pundits alike from all over the country for their approach to the game and their style of play.

Schumacher has stuck to his guns at the helm of Plymouth Argyle following their promotion and it looks to be paying dividends.

The Argyle boss may well be drawing inspiration from Coventry City who have previously showed that this is a viable path to take.

Coventry City leading the way

Coventry City played in the Premier League for a few seasons in the early days of the competition but have since fallen as low as League Two.

After bouncing around the divisions, Coventry won the League One title in 2019/20 under the management of Mark Robins, the same man who had got them promoted up to the third-tier a couple of seasons prior.

Since returning to the Championship, the Sky Blues have not only cemented themselves in the division but have also been in the mix for promotion back to the promised land.

Last season, with now-departed duo Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres playing starring roles, a penalty shootout defeat at the hands of Luton Town was all that separated them from the ultimate victory at Wembley Stadium.

Coventry may not be excelling this time around but the club have created a blueprint for others teams to follow that shows them sticking to their guns, maintaining their desired style of play and still being able to succeed.

Adding into the mix the stadium issues that City have endured, everyone involved deserves heaps of praise and now Steven Schumacher and Argyle could be the group to follow in their footsteps.

How have Argyle followed suit?

Stadium issues is perhaps the opposite of what is going on down on the south coast with recent improvements being made, allowing an increase in capacity.

There may be a slight confrontation bubbling under the surface with contractors but on the whole, from the outside looking in, this is a great time to be involved with the Pilgrims.

Owner Simon Hallett is a supremely popular figure at Home Park, an idea which is reinforced by this recent interview from ITV’s Jacquie Bird, and he has allowed Schumacher to continue pulling the strings in a way that he sees fit.

Fans of all clubs have been singing the praises of both the fanbase and the team themselves.

Schumacher’s expansive football can sometimes come unstuck, but on the whole, the Green Army have been a breath of fresh air in the Championship.

Morgan Whittaker and Bali Mumba returned to the club on permanent deals after thriving on loan and they have been allowed to express their brilliance with the ball at their feet, as have their teammates.

Whittaker, formerly of Swansea City, scored a hat-trick against Norwich City in the 6-2 thrashing as well as netting important goals recently against Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town.

It boils down to Schumacher, who is just 39 and in his first managerial job, being able to get the best out of his squad both in a footballing sense and on a human level as well.