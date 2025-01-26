Plymouth Argyle have prided themselves on being a sustainably run club under Simon Hallett in recent seasons, with the club aiming to only spend what it can afford, while also trying to compete as a Championship club.

That feat has proven tricky at times, with their current predicament proving as much, as they find themselves rock-bottom of the second tier with a battle on their hands to remain in the division.

As a result, the Devon outfit have had to stump up the cash to lure new talent to Home Park, with their club-record transfer fee being broken twice over the past 18 months, with even more cash likely to be splashed before too long.

Michael Baidoo arrives as Plymouth Argyle’s club record transfer

You don’t have to go back far at all for Argyle’s record transfer, with Michael Baidoo arriving from Elfsborg at the start of the month for a fee which is said to be the highest the club has ever paid for a player.

While the exact transfer fee is yet to be disclosed, it is said to be well in excess of £1 million, which was the previous highest the club had paid back in the summer of 2023 after earning promotion from League One.

Morgan Whittaker and Bali Mumba both came to Devon with that seven-figure price tag 18 months ago, as the pair signed permanent deals at Home Park after featuring on loan during the promotion-winning 22/23 campaign.

Michael Baidoo's 2024 Allsvenskan (Swedish top tier) statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 27 Goals 10 Assists 4 Goal conversion 25% Accurate passes per game 23.0 (83%) Touches 39.6

Having featured in the Europa League for Elfsborg previous to his arrival in England, and netting 15 goals in 41 games across all competitions for the Swedish side, much is expected of Baidoo in the second-half of the season, although the Ghanaian obviously needs time to get back up to speed after his previous domestic campaign came to an end back in November.

Plymouth Argyle could break club transfer record again this January

It is no secret that Argyle are in desperate need of additions to the playing squad this winter, with a lack of personnel across the pitch seeing the Greens down to the bare bones across the pitch at times.

While a £750,000 bid is reported to have been sent to Notts County for the services of frontman Alassana Jatta, defender Mike Eerdhuijzen is also set to be joining the club, after an offer was accepted by Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam this month.

In terms of eclipsing the money spent on Baidoo, there is a faint possibility that the bar could be lifted once again before the transfer window comes to an end on February 3, with owner Simon Hallett claiming funds are available, ahead of further investment from further afield later in the year.

But Argyle are not always a team that see spending large sums as the wisest option, and are never going to be in a position to be spraying money around like the rest of their divisional rivals, regardless of their situation.

With Lewis Gibson leaving the club for a reported £1.5 million and Whittaker also looking closer and closer to heading out the exit door, that could change matters completely, with funds likely to be there to reinvest in the playing squad, with the Green Army seemingly getting more impatient by the day as their plight continues to worsen.