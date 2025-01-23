Plymouth Argyle boss Miron Muslic has revealed that Morgan Whittaker was available for selection for Wednesday evening's clash against Burnley, but didn't show up to the game in time.

These comments, made to BBC Sport, come amid major speculation surrounding Whittaker's future, with the player being linked with a move away from Home Park in recent weeks.

The Clarets are one team believed to be interested in a move for the winger - and are even thought to have launched more than one bid to try and get a deal over the line during this window.

However, it looks as though the Lancashire side will need to up their offer considerably if they want to have the best chance of securing a deal for the 24-year-old before the deadline passes during the early stages of next month.

Mike Tresor may be one of numerous options that Scott Parker's side have, but the Belgian winger has barely featured this term and could potentially move on during this window, potentially reinforcing the need for a player like Whittaker to come in.

Middlesbrough have also been linked with a move for the Plymouth star, who recently scored Argyle's winner away at Premier League side Brentford in the FA Cup.

It's unclear, however, whether Boro will be able to beat others to his signature. They could benefit from his potential arrival though, following Isaiah Jones' exit.

Miron Muslic on Morgan Whittaker's Plymouth Argyle absence

The 24-year-old was missing from Wednesday evening's squad for the Clarets clash, which Plymouth went on to lose 5-0, and Muslic revealed why Argyle's key man was absent from the team.

He told BBC Sport: "Morgan didn't show up. We had a game today and he was in the selection and he wasn't there. It shows the mentality, or even the lack of mentality.

"I think you always have your responsibilities and you are under contract.

"You have to be professional, you have obligations, not only towards Argyle as an organisation, you have an obligation towards your team-mates and you don't let your team-mates down, never."

Morgan Whittaker risks tarnishing Plymouth Argyle legacy

Whittaker has done brilliantly at Plymouth.

Thriving during his loan spell at Home Park, he has also done very well during his permanent stay in Devon.

And that has allowed him to register a very impressive number of goals and assists during his two spells at the club.

Morgan Whittaker's spells at Plymouth Argyle (loan and permanent) (All competitions) Appearances 103 Goals 33 Assists 16 (As of January 23rd, 2025)

But if Muslic is right and Whittaker failed to turn up in time to play in this game, the latter risks tarnishing his legacy at the club.

Many fans wouldn't begrudge him a move away from Plymouth, but his failure to turn up to the game on time has angered quite a few supporters on social media.