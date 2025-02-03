Plymouth Argyle are interested in a move for Hearts midfielder Malachi Boateng, according to new reports, as recently-appointed boss Miron Muslic aims to make a late addition to his squad on Deadline Day.

Argyle have struggled in the Championship this season, but are starting to find their feet under new head coach Muslic, with the Austrian boss aiming to stage a great escape in the second half of the season and guide his side away from relegation.

They have signed numerous players from abroad in this winter window, such as Michael Baidoo, Nikola Katic, and Maksym Taloverov, but are seemingly looking much closer to home as Muslic seeks to add to his depth in the middle of the park with Monday's deadline just hours away.

Hearts man Boateng has only plied his trade in the Scottish capital since last August after he joined the Jambos on a permanent move from Crystal Palace, and he has impressed throughout his first six months at Tynecastle to draw transfer attention from Argyle, who are now seemingly lining up a move for his services.

Plymouth Argyle register their interest in Hearts' Malachi Boateng

Plymouth Live have reported that Argyle are interested in signing 22-year-old Boateng on a permanent deal from Hearts, who currently sit seventh in the Scottish Premiership and are managed by former Blackpool and QPR boss Neil Critchley.

The Jambos came third in the Premiership last season, so qualified to play in the Europa League this season but went out in qualifying and instead took part in the Conference League, and current Argyle boss Muslic was in charge of Cercle Brugge back in November when the two sides met in the league phase.

With that said, it looks as if the 42-year-old was casting his eyes over some of his opponents' players that day, particularly Boateng, who started and completed 75 minutes in a 2-0 win for the Belgian side.

Boateng would be a solid addition to Argyle's midfield

London-born Boateng came through Crystal Palace's academy but did not make a first-team appearance for the Eagles despite winning both the under-18 and under-23 player of the season awards during his time in the youth teams.

He instead gained his first senior experience on loan at Queens Park in the Scottish Championship in 2022/23, then Premiership outfit Dundee last season, where he made 36 appearances in all competitions.

Boateng left Selhurst Park for good in the summer to sign a three-year contract with Hearts but has not been able to nail down a starting spot in Critchley's side as yet, despite some good showings when he has been given the chance.

The 22-year-old has played 28 times in all competitions this term, with 21 starts in that time, but only 14 of those being in league games, so he may well be allowed to depart the Scottish capital, but whether Hearts are happy to sanction such a late move remains to be seen.

Malachi Boateng's Scottish Premiership statistics Appearances 47 Starts 36 Goals 0 Assists 3

He would certainly be an asset to Argyle boss Muslic at the base of his midfield, as he is looking for defensive-minded players to help improve his side's poor goals-against record, which is comfortably the worst in the Championship so far.