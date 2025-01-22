Plymouth Argyle have reached an agreement with Sparta Rotterdam for the signing of Mike Eerdhuijzen and hope to beat Friday's registration deadline so he is available to feature against Sunderland this weekend.

According to Sky Sports (12.38), the Pilgrims have had a bid accepted by the Dutch club for the centre-back.

New manager Miron Muslic will be looking to boost his first-team squad for the second half of the campaign amid the threat of relegation to League One.

The 42-year-old was appointed as Wayne Rooney’s replacement earlier this month and is still awaiting his first victory in charge of Plymouth while the Greens are yet to make a signing since he was hired – with Michael Baidoo and Tymoteusz Puchacz joining before Muslic.

Mike Eerdhuijzen's defensive stats 2024/25 (as of Jan. 22nd) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 0.84 Interceptions 1.32 Blocks 1.08 Clearances 5.15 Aerials won 2.93

Plymouth have Rotterdam bid accepted

It has been reported that Plymouth have had an offer for Eerdhuijzen accepted by Sparta Rotterdam as we approach the last week of the transfer window.

The Pilgrims have less than two weeks to reinforce their squad as they face a relegation battle in the Championship.

The second division side are now hoping to get the deal completed in time to meet Friday’s registration deadline, which could allow him to feature for the team at the weekend.

While the deal isn’t 100 percent finalised, it is hoped that it can be completed, with the player to travel to the UK for his medical once all the details are ironed out.

There is optimism within the club that this can be concluded soon and that he can arrive in England within the next 24 hours.

Plymouth Argyle are bottom of the Championship

Plymouth are currently bottom of the Championship table going into this evening’s 8pm kick-off against promotion contenders Burnley.

The Pilgrims are five points adrift of safety after 27 games played and have now won in any of their last 13 league games.

Muslic will be hoping the impending arrival of Eerdhuijzen will help with the team’s battle to stay in the division beyond this campaign.

The 24-year-old has made 17 appearances in the Eredivisie this season and played a total of 61 times in the Dutch top flight across the last two-and-a-half years at Rotterdam.

Eerdhuijzen signing is a promising move for Plymouth

Eerdhuijzen has played well in the Eredivisie in a struggling Sparta Rotterdam side and could be quite a promising signing for Plymouth provided they get it over the line.

The centre-back has top-flight experience and is a commanding presence at the back.

The Dutchman is also comfortable on the ball and can be a positive contributor in possession for Muslic’s side.

His arrival will be a boost to their defensive options and is the kind of move the club needs to make to try and save their Championship status.