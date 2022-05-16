Quiz: 24 facts every Plymouth Argyle supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

Although it ended in disappointment, it was ultimately a good campaign for Plymouth Argyle in 2021/22.

Improving on their 18th placed finish in League One in 20/21, Argyle secured themselves a top half finish this campaign, coming agonisingly close to the play-off places.

Heading into the final day, Argyle occupied sixth place, but a heavy defeat to MK Dons saw them slip to seventh in the final League One table.

No wins in their last five league matches ultimately sealed their fate, but they will no doubt be looking to go again next season.

