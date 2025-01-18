Plymouth Argyle were put to the sword by Queens Park Rangers on Saturday lunchtime, as supersub Rayan Kolli celebrated his new deal at Loftus Road with a winning goal.

A stalemate ensued in the first half, as both times took time to suss each other out. Rami Al Hajj looked lively on for Argyle, but couldn't quite find the breakthrough.

The R's had the lion's share of chances as Plymouth looked a bit sloppy in possession and with their pressing. However, Dan Grimshaw produced a couple of big saves to keep the scores level at the break.

Grimshaw continued his heroics from the first period in the second, once again denying Michael Frey, who'd wasted two big chances to give his side the lead, before substitute Rayan Kolli gave QPR the lead with 25 minutes to play after Bali Mumba cheaply gave away possession with a costly mistake.

Argyle were unable to find a way back into the match, as QPR remained strong defensively to see out the win, taking the three points back to the White City.

Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Queens Park Rangers: Rayan Kolli emerges as Hoops match-winner

Referee Darren Bond wasn't hesitating to keep his cards in his pocket, having to dish out the first yellow of the contest just 40 seconds in. Jonathan Varane hacked out Tymoteusz Puchacz after a neat one-two with Al Hajj on the left.

The Swede and the Pole linked up again to create Argyle's first shot on target five minutes in. Al Hajj found Puchacz in space on the left flank, who crossed into the box back to the number 28, who was arriving at the perfect time to fashion a shot. His neat flick towards goal was caught gratefully by Paul Nardi.

Much of the opening 15 minutes was played in the middle of the park, as both teams were looking to settle into the match. The R's went close when Paul Smyth cut inside and tried to curl an effort near post, but hit the side netting with his attempt.

After a wave of QPR pressure, Argyle had a great chance to take the lead midway through the first half. Adam Randell's inch-perfect pass freed Bali Mumba on the right. The full-back's low cross was an inviting one, but the R's managed to steer it out for a corner which was poorly delivered by Puchacz.

Grimshaw had to bail his side out just minutes later. A looping header from Frey saw the Greens' keeper come off his line to punch it clear, colliding with Kenneth Paal in the process.

The loose ball fell to Kieran Morgan who was denied by a brilliant reaction save. The resultant corner was crossed deep to the back post and headed back across the face of goal. Jimmy Dunne met the ball in the air, but his head crept inches wide.

The Argyle goalkeeper had another important save to make just minutes from half-time. Poor defending from the hosts allowed Smyth to weave his way through the middle of the park and unleash a shot. The initial effort was blocked but the rebound fell to Frey, who had only the keeper to beat. Grimshaw was quick off his line to narrow down the angle and deny the Swiss striker.

That was all for the first-half, as the teams headed into the break level at 0-0. It had been a pretty flat performance from Muslic's men, who'd shown no real urgency and a real lack of awareness. Their opponents were unlucky not to have the lead, as some superb goalkeeping from Argyle's number 31 kept the scores level.

Muslic made a switch in the midfield going into the second-half, as Darko Gyabi was withdrawn. The experienced head of Jordan Houghton, took his place alongside Randell.

Grimshaw continued his heroics in the second half, as minutes after half-time, he produced another stunning save to deny Frey again. Dunne's shot from long range fell kindly to the striker, who was one-on-one with the keeper again. The ex-Man City man once again darted off his line quickly to get a glove to the shot from Frey.

Both managers made changes just before the hour mark, as the second-half was unfolding in very similar fashion to the first. Jack Colback and Kolli replaced Varane and Frey for the R's. The liveliest Argyle player, Al Hajj, was withdrawn as well, as Callum Wright entered the fray.

On 65 minutes, QPR got the lead they deserved. Mumba gifted Ilias Chair the ball with a horrendous touch. The Moroccan was one-on-one with the keeper, but once again Grimshaw produced a stunning save to bail his teammate ou -, or so he'd thought.

The rebound fell back to Chair, who unselfishly squared the ball to substitute Kolli. The winger slotted the ball into the bottom-right corner of the Plymouth net. The perfect way to celebrate his new contract.

Frustration was descending once again in Home Park, as the showing by the home side was nothing indicative of a team that wanted to stay in the Championship. One last throw of the dice from Muslic saw Ibrahim Cissoko and Matty Sorinola introduced, as Argyle tried to salvage something from the game.

Late penalty shouts came from the home crowd, as Randell was hauled down in the box by Morgan Fox. The Plymouth captain attempted to shoot from a rebound off a corner and was dragged to the floor. However, Bond deemed there was nothing cynical enough to warrant a spot-kick.

As the fourth official indicated four minutes of stoppage time, the R's had a golden chance to wrap up the three points. Captain Sam Field found space in the box, but smashed his effort just wide of Grimshaw's far post.

Boos rang around three ends of Home Park as Bond brought proceedings to an end. It was a strong away performance from the visitors, who defended stoutly and attacked with real menace. However, it was more misery for Plymouth, who looked flat and out of ideas.

The Greens remain bottom of the Championship table, with the visit of second place Burnley on Wednesday evening hopefully a turning point for Muslic. QPR ascend to the top half of the table after their poor start to the season, Marti Cifuentes really proving his beliefs that he could turn things around.

Plymouth Argyle player ratings

D. Grimshaw - 8

B. Mumba - 3 (M. Sorinola 80'(6))

V. Palsson - 6

J. Pleguezuelo - 6

T. Puchacz - 6

D. Gyabi - 5 (J. Houghton 46'(6))

A. Randell - 5

M. Whittaker - 4

M. Baidoo - 4 (I. Cissoko 80'(6))

R. Al Hajj - 6 (C. Wright 59'(6)

R. Hardie - 5 (M. Bundu 73'(6)

Unused substitutes: Z. Baker, N. Ogbeta, C. Roberts, F. Issaka

Queens Park Rangers player ratings

P. Nardi - 6

J. Dunne - 7

R. Edwards - 7

M. Fox - 6

K. Paal - 7

S. Field - 6

J. Varane - 6 (J. Colback 59'(6))

K. Morgan - 6 (H. Ashby 87'(6))

I. Chair - 7 (A. Lloyd 87'(6))

P. Smyth - 7 (K. Saito 75(6))

M. Frey - 6 (R. Kolli 59'(8))

Unused substitutes: J. Walsh, J. Clarke-Salter, N. Madsen, D. Bennie

Match attendance

There were 16,988 present inside Home Park on Saturday lunchtime.

Miron Muslic left disappointed with Plymouth Argyle's performance

Speaking to the press after his first defeat as Plymouth manager, Miron Muslic said: "Very disappointed because we just simply lacked the desire to win duels. These are basics.

"We had some injury problems over the last couple of days, we also had to adapt the system because you cannot play with a back three if you only have two centre-backs, but I don't think this was the problem.

"We just lacked the physicality, and the difference between our physicality and the physicality of QPR was just immense in everything; defensively, offensively, in the set plays, on the throw-ins, and there we struggled.

"The most important thing today was the willingness to win the duels because it's not always about the physicality and the height. If I for example can mention one player - Julio [Pleguezuelo] - he tried.

Marti Cifuentes pleased with QPR's turnaround in 1-0 Plymouth win

A buoyant QPR head coach Marti Cifentues said post-match: “We had a difficult start to the season and worked relentlessly. We cannot change now because results are going our way.

“In two weeks you can change a lot your position in the table and the mood of the team.

“The team has been competing at a really high level and we need to keep pushing.

“I’m very happy, not only with the result but also how we performed.”