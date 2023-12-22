Highlights Pundit Jobi McAnuff was surprised by Steven Schumacher's decision to leave Plymouth Argyle for Stoke City.

Schumacher cited the opportunity to improve as a coach and manager as the reason for his move.

Plymouth Argyle must now search for a successor to Schumacher and continue their progress in the Championship.

Pundit Jobi McAnuff says he was surprised by Steven Schumacher's decision to leave Plymouth Argyle for Stoke City.

Schumacher had been in charge at Home Park since December 2021, and he led the Pilgrims to the League One title last season with an incredible 101 points, despite operating on a lower budget than many of their promotion rivals.

Argyle have made a decent start to life back in the Championship, but they have been dealt a huge blow after Schumacher opted to leave the club to become Stoke's new head coach.

Schumacher admitted it was a big decision for him to make the move to the bet365 Stadium, but he says it was an opportunity that he could not turn down.

"Obviously Stoke City is a huge club," Schumacher told the Stoke Sentinel.

"Where we're currently at in the league isn't ideal nor what was expected at the start of the season.

"But it's the opportunity to come to a club which has a bigger profile, the facilities and infrastructure that give me the chance to improve as coach, manager and head coach.

"That was what made the decision.

"It was a big decision but I think it's the right one."

According to Football Insider, Chesterfield manager Paul Cook is "one of several names under consideration" for the Plymouth vacancy, but Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is said to have no interest in taking over at Home Park.

Neil Dewsnip and Kevin Nancekivell have been placed in charge of the Pilgrims on an interim basis as the search for Schumacher's successor gets underway.

Argyle currently sit 16th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone, and they are back in action when they host Birmingham City on Saturday.

McAnuff: Steven Schumacher's Stoke City move was a shock

McAnuff admitted that while he was expecting Schumacher to make a move at some stage, he was surprised that he decided to take the Stoke job.

"I know Steve very, very well, I haven't spoken to him since the move was confirmed, but what I do know is that he was incredibly happy at Plymouth, and he was incredibly grateful for the opportunity he was given at the football club," McAnuff told the BBC's Football Daily podcast.

"It's such a settled place where everybody is pulling in the right direction, so I've got to say, I was a little bit surprised that he has taken this opportunity.

"I felt an opportunity would be coming, he was recently linked to the Sunderland job, and I feel in terms of where they are in the table and where they want to get to, I could have understood that one maybe a little bit more.

"In terms of resources and finance, and for a manager to be able to go in and maybe take a club that has been really underperforming for a number of years and be the one to transform it and get it back to where everyone at that football club thinks it should be, is clearly a massive pull and allure and I think that's something that was going to be a big, big factor.

"No matter what you say about what has gone right or wrong over the last few years, every manager has been backed.

"They have been given the opportunity to go in and form a team that is going to be competitive and get it back into the top half of the table first and foremost, which is the first step, and then obviously promotion.

"I really hope it goes well for him, it hasn't been a great place for managers of late, but fingers crossed he goes up there and does the job."

Related Plymouth Argyle considering 56-year-old for managerial vacancy Paul Cook has emerged as a contender for the Plymouth Argyle job.

What next for Plymouth Argyle?

Plymouth fans will likely have shared McAnuff's shock at Schumacher's departure, and many will feel disappointed by his exit after what has been a strong start to the season in the Championship.

It is understandable why Schumacher made the move to Stoke, but as McAnuff says, it has been a tough place for managers in recent years, and it is a huge gamble for the 39-year-old.

The Pilgrims must take their time as they search for Schumacher's successor, and whoever takes charge has big shoes to fill, but Argyle are one of the best run clubs in the EFL, and it would be no surprise to see their progress continue under their next manager.