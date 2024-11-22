When Graham Carey joined Plymouth Argyle in the summer of 2015, it was a transfer that turned few heads but the Irish winger proved to be one of the Pilgrim's greatest acquisitions in recent memory.

A fairly innocuous free transfer from lowly SPL side Ross County, the then-26-year-old arrived with a middling pedigree, having collected 70 appearances in Scotland's top flight.

His four seasons in Devon exceeded all expectations, as Carey, typically a wide player, collected an unparalleled number of goal involvements as an ever-present in the side.

Joining the club in League Two, Carey was part of the 2016-17 side that secured promotion to the third tier, playing all 46 matches.

Graham Carey - Plymouth Argyle league statistics (as per Transfermarkt) Season League Appearances Goals Assists Minutes 15/16 League Two 42 11 16 3,358 16/17 League Two 46 14 16 4,059 17/18 League One 42 14 13 3,666 18/19 League One 44 6 11 3,821 Total 174 45 56 14,904

Graham Carey's free transfer

As Ross County ended ninth in the league, Carey finished the 2014/15 season having failed to score or assist in any of the Highlanders' matches since November of the previous year.

His contract wasn't renewed, and although the true quality gap between Scottish and English teams is conjectural, a move to the English fourth-tier was seen as a much-needed step-down.

Derek Adams, Carey's manager at Ross County between 2013 and 2014, knew of the Irishman's potential. Having been appointed Plymouth boss in June 2015, Adams gave his old winger asylum as he was brought in on a free transfer.

The 653-mile move from Dingwall to Devon was surely one of the longest-distance intra-British transfers in the history of professional football, but fellow Celts Carl McHugh, Jordon Forster, and Gregg Wylde would make Carey feel at home.

Two incredible seasons in League two

Carey hit the ground running, scoring on debut during a 2-0 win away to AFC Wimbledon, a deflected shot from fully thirty yards.

The season continued as it began, and Plymouth would find themselves in first place at the turn of the year, however, a succession of losses in March subjected them to merely a play-off place.

Argyle would lose the final 2-0, ironically at the hands of AFC Wimbledon. Despite this, Carey was awarded the League Two PFA fan's player of the year award for 2015-16.

The following campaign, Carey improved further. Despite losing their first two matches, Plymouth rekindled themselves with the automatic promotion spots by September 3rd, they would not drop below that all-important third place for the remainder of the season.

His pace and quick dribbling on the right flank was frankly too much for League One defenses, as he would collect a whopping 30 goal contributions in the League alone.

Carey was both the top scorer and top assistant for Plymouth during this promotion campaign, promptly securing his place into Pilgrims folklore. His final goal of the season came against Newport County, the third of a 6-1 thrashing that secured promotion, a goal that exemplified just exactly how nightmarish a prospect he had proved to opposing fullbacks that year.

Carey's legacy at Plymouth Argyle

The following season, a late surge in form would see Plymouth narrowly miss out on the League One play-offs, finishing second.

Carey, once again, was their top scorer, and at this point, was something of a biblical figure in Devon.

Sadly, the following season, fortunes were curtailed as Plymouth were relegated back to the fourth tier. Adams was relieved of his duties and Carey, at this point too good for League Two, made an unusual move to Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia.

His four-year tenure at Plymouth Argyle leave him widely regarded as one of the most exciting players in the club's modern history. Having signed on a free transfer, retrospectively, a deal in the millions would still have been a bargain.

The 'Irish Magician', now playing for St. Johnstone, is a hero at Home Park, and while more lucrative times have arrived since his departure, some supporters may still look back on the Adams-Carey years as their favourite.