Foster struggled at Home Park with only one win in 11 games

Fans frustrated as Pilgrims drop to 21st in the table, one point above relegation zone

Plymouth Argyle are set to sack Ian Foster as their poor form continued with a 1-0 defeat at home to Bristol City on Easter Monday.

The Pilgrims were forced to look for a new boss earlier this season after Steven Schumacher made the decision to leave for Stoke City.

They eventually turned to Foster, who arrived with a good reputation as a coach after his work with England’s youth teams.

However, he has struggled at Home Park, and the loss against the Robins made it one win in 11 games. As a result, the side have dropped to 21st in the table, and they’re only one point and one place above the relegation zone, with six games to go.

Therefore, the fans have become increasingly frustrated, and there were calls for Foster to go during the latest defeat.

And, it appears they will get their way, as Telegraph reporter John Percy has revealed that the hierarchy are set to ‘imminently’ announce the departure of Foster.

Championship Table (As it stands April 1st) Team P GD Pts 20 Birmingham City 40 -17 42 21 Plymouth Argyle 40 -10 41 22 Huddersfield Town 40 -21 40 23 Sheffield Wednesday 40 -33 39 24 Rotherham United 40 -49 23

Plymouth Argyle search for Ian Foster’s replacement

Of course, all attention now turns to who will replace Foster, and the update indicates, unsurprisingly, that the club are targeting a ‘firefighter’ to oversee the final six games.

Neil Warnock is a name that has been mentioned among the fans, but the former boss is considered an ‘outsider’ right now, although that can obviously change quickly.

“With just six games to go, Argyle are expected to move for a ‘firefighter’ to try and preserve their Championship status. Neil Warnock, a former Plymouth manager between 1995-97, is likely to emerge as a potential contender but is understood to be regarded as an outsider at this point.

“Argyle’s director of football Neil Dewsnip was interim manager for four matches following Schumacher’s departure and could return to the post for the remainder of the season.”

As you would expect, it seems the only focus right now is on staying in the Championship, which would then leave the club in a decent position as they look to make a long-term appointment in the summer, as Plymouth try to establish themselves back at this level.

Failure to stay up means they will be on the lookout for a head coach that can guide them to promotion next season.

Plymouth’s relegation run-in

Whoever is appointed as the next boss will have a winnable first game in charge, as Plymouth make the trip to Rotherham on Friday night, knowing it’s a great opportunity for three points against the side bottom of the table.

But, the Millers certainly won’t roll over, and their victory against Millwall proved they still have the ability to cause trouble to the opposition.

Argyle have home games against QPR and Leicester City after that, with a potentially huge fixture against former boss Schumacher’s Stoke side at the Bet365 later this month.

Their final away game is at The Den where they face Millwall, with Plymouth’s last match at home to Hull City, where they will hope to have enough points on the board to survive.