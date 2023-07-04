Plymouth Argyle are interested in signing Everton midfielder Lewis Warrington, according to Football Transfers.

Warrington is under contract at Goodison Park until 2024, but he could be allowed to leave this summer, with the Pilgrims said to be keen.

Who is Lewis Warrington?

The 20-year-old joined Everton aged six and after spending the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan with League Two side Tranmere Rovers, he made his debut for the Toffees in the Carabao Cup win at Fleetwood Town in August.

He then joined the Cod Army on loan in September and he established himself as a regular, scoring one goal and providing one assist in 44 appearances in all competitions as Scott Brown's side recorded a 13th-placed finish in League One.

Warrington revealed in March that he believes his game has developed significantly under the guidance of former Celtic midfielder Brown during his temporary spell at Highbury Stadium.

"It’s been a perfect loan up to now. I’ve got far better as a player from a position sense, what he [Brown] wants from me," Warrington told Liverpool World.

"I’ve learned loads. Sometimes keeping it simple is the best thing; one or two touches and then finding new spaces to get on it, putting more tackles in, landing on second balls and reading the game well. My whole game has improved.

"I come to Fleetwood and it was a no-brainer. Scott has been really good to me and I’ve played most games so it’s been good for my development. The gaffer is always on me to get the ball forward as much as I can, play it into the number-eights or in behind more. That’s what I need to do. I went through a spell where I was trying to play a bit safe and I just needed to get over that and play forward a bit more."

Argyle have already signed one player from Everton this summer after the arrival of defender Lewis Gibson, while Julio Pleguezuelo and Kaine Kesler-Hayden have also made the move to Home Park as Steven Schumacher prepares for life back in the Championship.

Would Lewis Warrington be a good signing for Plymouth Argyle?

Warrington would be an exciting signing for the Pilgrims.

He is a player with a lot of potential and his performances for Fleetwood in League One last season suggest he would be more than capable of making the step up to the Championship.

Home Park could be the perfect destination for Warrington to continue his development, with the likes of Morgan Whittaker, Finn Azaz and Bali Mumba all thriving under Schumacher's expert guidance last season.

Schumacher will be hoping to use his Everton connections to land Warrington's signature and he would be a shrewd addition for Argyle if they can get a deal over the line.