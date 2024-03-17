Highlights Many clubs will likely be knocking on the door for Plymouth Argyle players this summer, with Morgan Whittaker and Mike Cooper in high demand.

Cooper, with his impressive saves and quick thinking, will surely attract Premier League interest despite previous injuries and Dan Scarr may need a move.

Ryan Hardie's future could depend on the team's Championship status, while Callum Wright may be leaving after limited opportunities.

With matches running out in the current campaign, attention will soon start to turn towards the comings and goings at football clubs up and down the country when the summer transfer window opens.

Plymouth Argyle fans as a whole blew a massive sigh of relief when January came to an end, as they managed to keep on to their most valuable assets for a little bit longer, although this summer it could be a different story.

There will no doubt be plenty of clubs knocking on the door once again this summer hoping to lure players away from Devon, while there may be a few players who have served their time at Home Park and need to be dispatched into the lower leagues to allow room for new recruits.

Either way it is going to be a busy old summer ahead for Ian Foster’s side, with plenty of transfer action expected which ever division they find themselves in come May, and here are some players likely to command a fee as they move on to their next club.

Morgan Whittaker

It would be remiss not to start with the most-coveted asset that Plymouth Argyle has to offer; and Morgan Whittaker will be attracting even more interest in the summer transfer window after a number of clubs were being touted for a move earlier in the year.

Premier League sides Brentford and Fulham were said to be interested in a move for the left-footed phenom in January, while Italian giants Lazio were also said to be following the former Swansea City man’s exploits.

Argyle were said to be holding out for a £15 million bid for the 23-year-old, which would see them make an immediate profit on the £1 million they paid the Swans for him last summer.

Plymouth Argyle key contract information Name Contract Expires Brendan Galloway June 2024 Mickel Miller June 2024 Julio Pleguezuelo June 2025 Jordan Houghton June 2025 Mike Cooper June 2025 Ben Waine June 2025 Dan Scarr June 2025 Ryan Hardie June 2026 Adam Randell June 2026 Callum Wright June 2026 Morgan Whittaker June 2027 Bali Mumba June 2027 As of March 12th, 2024 Source: Transfermarkt

With ten goals before Christmas this campaign, it is no secret that Whittaker will be in high-demand this summer, with the Greens set to cash in on their main man.

Mike Cooper

With a contract that runs out in June 2025, this could be the last chance Argyle get to receive a fee for their home grown goalkeeper, who has been a revelation between the sticks since emerging from the academy.

With a series of ridiculous saves among his own personal highlight reel, Mike Cooper is always an influential presence at the back, with 11 clean sheets in 29 league appearances last season helping Argyle to the League One title.

It’s not just his physics-defying ability to keep the ball out the net that will be appealing for sides higher up the pyramid though, with the 24-year-old’s quick thinking in possession so often the starting point for the Pilgrims’ lightning fast counter attacks.

Perfectly adept with the ball at his feet, as well as bowling the ball out to a teammate to turn a game’s momentum on it’s head; it is no surprise that Cooper has had his fair share of Premier League admirers before.

Aston Villa are one of the clubs said to have been keeping tabs on the shot-stopper in the last few years, although two major ligament injuries in the last two seasons has somewhat restricted his game time.

But when he is on the pitch he is such a valuable asset to any side, so it would be no surprise to see teams swoop for Cooper once again this summer, although Argyle will be doing everything they can to extend his time at his hometown club.

Dan Scarr

With game time at a premium since Ian Foster’s arrival, Dan Scarr may be forced to leave the club in the summer, a year before his contract comes to an end at Home Park.

The popular defender was an influential figure in the Pilgrim’s League One winning campaign, but has seen himself reduced to playing second fiddle to Ash Phillips, Brendan Galloway and Lewis Gibson at the centre of defence.

With Julio Pleguezuelo also battling it out for a starting position in the backline, Scarr may be tempted to leave this summer, following fellow defender Macauley Gillesphey out the door, after the 28-year-old signed for Charlton Athletic in January.

With over 100 appearances in green, Scarr has proved himself to be a worthy asset to any side aiming to earn promotion from the third tier, and was something of a regular started for Argyle in the current campaign until the turn of the year.

Does he stay and fight to retain his place, or do the Pilgrims start fishing for offers? This one could go either way depending on the rest of their summer recruitment.

Ryan Hardie

This one could all depend on whether the Greens stay in the Championship or not, with Hardie likely to attract interest from Championship clubs or sides in his native Scotland if the season ends in relegation.

With a contract that runs until 2026, the 26-year-old would require a sizeable fee to be lured away from Home Park, but after hitting double figures in his first season in the second tier he would be worth the outlay.

It would be hard for Argyle to ignore the dollar signs for a player they signed for free from Blackpool three years ago, although the Scot may be unwilling to give up his position of being one of the first names on the team sheet when fit and available.

Callum Wright

Things haven’t worked out for Callum Wright in Devon, with the former Blackpool man lucky to be selected in the match day squad these days.

The 23-year-old produced some moments of magic in the third tier to help Argyle win promotion in the last campaign, with his last-minute winner at Shrewsbury Town pivotal in keeping momentum going in the run-in.

But with just a handful of appearances since Foster took the reins, Wright’s future looks to be on the wall, and it lies somewhere other than Home Park.

Still a decent performer on his day, the Greens could command a fee from a higher-end League One club should they stay in the Championship, with the attacking midfielder still possessing bags of quality to shine at that level.