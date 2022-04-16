Plymouth Argyle player blow confirmed ahead of Sunderland clash

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has revealed that captain Joe Edwards will miss his side’s clash with Sunderland on Monday afternoon due to injury.

Edwards was forced off during the Pilgrims’ goalless draw with Burton Albion last weekend, and was then absent from the 2-0 defeat at League One play-off rivals Wycombe on Friday with an ankle issue.

Following that defeat, Plymouth are fourth in the third-tier standings, five points adrift of the automatic promotion places, and five points clear of seventh placed Sheffield Wednesday, who have two games in hand.

The Pilgrims now face two more crucial games in their pursuit of a play-off places, as they host sixth-place Sunderland on Monday, before travelling to league leaders Wigan the following weekend.

Now though, it seems as though they could be forced to do without Edwards for both of those matches.

Providing an update on the wing-back after that defeat to Wycombe, Schumacher was quoted by Plymouth Live as saying: “Joe Edwards had a scan the other day. He’s probably not going to be available for Monday, doubtful for Wigan. If he can make it, he will. A bit of a sprain of his ankle.”

The Verdict

This feels like a big blow for Plymouth at just about the worst possible time.

Following that defeat to Wycombe, it could be vital for the Pilgrims to get something from these next two games, against two sides who also need the points for their own promotion hopes.

However, that is not going to be easy for Plymouth in the absence of Edwards, whose presence they did seem to miss in that defeat at Adams Park.

As a result, you wonder whether this could be yet another significant twist in the League One promotion race, just as we are getting to such a decisive stage of the campaign.