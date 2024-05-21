Highlights Heckingbottom's potential arrival excites Plymouth fans due to his Premier League past and track record of success in promoting clubs.

The released Sheffield United players could be bargain signings for Plymouth with Heckingbottom's influence, especially Max Lowe.

Plymouth's choice of Heckingbottom shows a shift towards experienced coaching, a smart move to avoid last season's struggles.

Plymouth Argyle are searching for a new manager, and one name that has been mentioned recently is former Barnsley and Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom.

It's been reported by John Percy of the Telegraph that the Pilgrims are close to appointing a new head coach and that Heckingbottom is among the candidates.

That would be a coup considering he was managing in the Premier League during the opening couple of months of the 2023/24 season and he had led Sheffield United to promotion in 2023.

Plymouth supporters will likely be excited by the prospect of Heckingbottom's arrival, and given they don't have the financial pulling power that some clubs in the division possess, they're going to have to be shrewd in the transfer market, which shouldn't be a problem for the former Blades boss.

Sheffield United were under a transfer embargo at one point during his reign, but he still managed to get the club promoted, showing the full extent of his abilities.

There is one place in particular that Plymouth and Heckingbottom could look for a bargain this summer, and that's at his former side.

Paul Heckingbottom and Plymouth should look to Sheffield United's released list

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Sheffield United have decided to release a number of experienced players, some of whom could be ideal for Argyle should Heckingbottom take charge.

Sheffield United's released list - Transfermarkt Player Age Appearances Chris Basham 35 394 Ollie Norwood 33 252 George Baldock 31 219 Wes Foderingham 33 112 Max Lowe 27 53

Heckingbottom worked with all five of the players above, and if he takes over at Home Park, he should certainly be sounding some of these players out over a potential move to Devon this summer

Plymouth survived relegation by the skins of their teeth last season, so they will be looking to strengthen their squad, and experienced players like Ollie Norwood could be great signings.

George Baldock looks set to join Panathinaikos this summer, according to the Sheffield Star, so Argyle won't be able to sign him, but the other four are up for grabs.

Chris Basham is still injured after suffering a horror injury in October, and at 35, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him. Meanwhile, Norwood is attracting interest from Hull, Sunderland, and Watford, according to Football Insider.

If he gets the Plymouth job, Norwood should certainly be on Heckingbottom's shopping list and having worked with him in the past, he may have a good chance of doing so.

However, arguably the most attractive signing on the list could be Max Lowe. The 27-year-old left-back is by far the youngest player released by the Blades, and Football Insider have reported that he's wanted by a number of Championship clubs.

The wage demands of the players released by the Blades may be too great for Plymouth, but they may have an advantage if Heckingbottom is appointed as the 46-year-old can make the most of his links with them to try and tempt them to Home Park this summer.

Paul Heckingbottom would be a fantastic appointment for Plymouth Argyle

Appointing Heckingbottom would indicate that Plymouth have learned their lessons from last season when they appointed Ian Foster, a manager who had no senior managerial experience, and would have taken the club down had he not been sacked in April.

He is a vastly experienced coach and has managed the likes of Barnsley, Leeds, Hibernian and Sheffield United. His last season as a Championship manager saw his side promoted to the Premier League and whilst Argyle's ambitions will be staying in the division rather than winning promotion, that sort of pedigree is undeniable.

The appointment of Heckingbottom would surely be one that excites the Green Army and for good reason as it looks like a smart move - particularly if he's able to use some of his Sheffield United connections.