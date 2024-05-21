It seems to be all systems go at Home Park this week, as Plymouth Argyle begin to make strides into appointing their new boss ahead of the 24/25 campaign.

The Greens have been without a permanent boss since the sacking of Ian Foster at the start of last month, with director of football Neil Dewsnip overseeing first team matters alongside Kevin Nancekivell for the remainder of the season.

The duo managed to keep the Pilgrims in the league thanks to a final day victory over Hull City in Devon, and now all attention has turned towards appointing the next incumbent in the home dugout at the Theatre of Greens, with one candidate coming to the fore over the last couple of days.

Here we take a look at all the latest surrounding Argyle’s race to appoint a new boss, and who is in line to be the new man at the helm at Home Park.

Former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom set to be interviewed for Plymouth Argyle role

Reports have come out this week that former Sheffield United and Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom is set to hold talks with Argyle about their current vacancy.

John Percy of The Telegraph posted on X on Monday afternoon, stating: “Plymouth Argyle are close to appointing a new head coach. Former #sufc manager Paul Heckingbottom set to be interviewed this week and is one of several options under consideration. Argyle keen to appoint a new manager with experience of the leagues #pafc”

Heckingbottom has been out of work since being sacked by the Blades in December last year, having guided the club to Championship promotion in the previous campaign.

The former Leeds United boss has also had success with Barnsley during his time as a boss in the EFL, having guided the Tykes to League One playoff success in 2016, as well as Football League Trophy success in the same year.

Related Plymouth Argyle could look to Leicester City if in-demand player walks: View The versatile defender earned plenty of praise on loan at Mansfield Town, and could be set for a shot at Championship level

Argyle chairman Simon Hallett has gone on record previously stating that he wants a manager that can play an attacking brand of football, as well as keeping a tight ship at the other end of the field, and Heckingbottom seems to fit the bill perfectly.

His Sheffield United side were a joy to watch in their recent promotion year, with a swashbuckling style that took the division by storm, while also keeping teams at bay at the other end, making him a prime candidate for the Home Park hierarchy.

“Speak to him”: Pundit gives Heckingbottom backing amid Plymouth Argyle interest

Former Sheffield Wednesday man Carlton Palmer has added fuel to the fire surrounding Paul Heckingbottom’s link to the vacant post in Devon, with the pundit a big admirer of the former Barnsley boss.

“Paul Heckingbottom is still out of work, he hasn't decided to take a job," Palmer said.

"I recently spoke to him and he was having a break, he's having a break in the summer and weighing up all his options.

"I've said it many, many times, I was very impressed with Paul Heckingbottom as a person and the job he did at Sheffield United and the way he conducted himself.

Paul Heckingbottom EFL managerial career stats, per Transfermarkt League Matches Wins Draws Losses Premier League 24 4 2 18 Championship 165 68 40 57 League One 18 10 5 3

"It would be an ambitious bid for Plymouth Argyle, I think having got Sheffield United promoted from the Championship, he would be looking for a job that would give him the opportunity to achieve that again.

“It would be an ambitious approach for Paul Heckingbottom given that Liam Rosenior has just turned the job down, but speak to him, you never know, you might be able to offer him something that might intrigue him and might entice him to the football club.”

Former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior rejects Plymouth Argyle role

One man who definitely won’t be becoming the new boss at Home Park is Liam Rosenior.

The former Hull City boss was shown the door by the Tigers just days after the end of the Championship season, having guided his side to a seventh-placed finish in the second tier.

Early reports suggested that Argyle made a move for the 39-year-old last week, but their interest was said to have been turned down by the former Derby County man.

Rosenior was given the axe by the Humberside club after supposedly having different views on how his side should play with owner Acun Ilicali.

"It was a difference in opinions," he said. "Liam is a very good coach and will be very successful. He is young and is a very good character who makes the team love him.

"There are so many positive things, but at the end of the day me and my team are dreaming of something for this club and there is a football style we want to see on the pitch.

"I can't say what the biggest difference is. Liam's football philosophy is very good and may be successful but we didn't see it suiting our character for the future."

That sort of ball-playing, front-foot philosophy would have been a selling point to Hallett and his fellow decision-makers at Home Park, so it was no surprise they made early advances for the young manager, although their interest proved to be unrequited.