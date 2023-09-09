Plymouth Argyle have turned over a new leaf under the guide of Simon Hallett with the Pilgrims back competing in the Championship.

Just more than a decade ago, however, Plymouth were condemned to back-to-back relegations from the second tier in 2010 with poor form on the pitch and financial concerns behind the scenes plighting the club's progress since the turn of the millennium.

The Devon-based club languished near the bottom of the fourth tier upon relegation, eventually building their way back up the division before securing promotion after a six-year stint in League Two.

Despite facing relegation once again in 2019, it has been an incredible rise since Hallett became majority shareholder in 2018.

A meticulous process, Steven Schumacher's side reaped the rewards as they took League One by storm last term, a resounding 101-point tally meant the Pilgrims secured the title, beating fellow promotion-chasers Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday to the punch.

From the verge of being a non-league club ten years ago to now competing against recent Premier League sides, Plymouth will need to be at their best once again to retain their Championship status.

What is Simon Hallett's net worth?

League One champions Plymouth Argyle

Naturally, spending money is necessary to achieving their objectives and have needed to be efficient and strategic in the transfer market.

Hallett's invested an additional £3.25 million back in August 2018 as he took the reigns from former chairman James Brent, Hallett taking a 64% stake in the club.

The United States-based businessman, meanwhile, extended his stake in the club back in July to 87% with the club looking to raise an £11 million investment to secure the club's long-term future.

While it is clear Hallett is dedicated to the club on a personal and financial level, his net worth is unknown.

What business interests does Simon Hallett have?

Hallett's boasts an extensive history in the investment management business prior to his arrival at Home Park.

The Bristol-born businessman has been involved at Harding Loevner for the past three decades in a co-chief investment officer capacity, where he was based in New Jersey.

His connections to the south coast came much later, joining as a director in 2016 where he expanded his business interests with a £500,000 injection into the football club.

What are Simon Hallett's plans for Plymouth Argyle?

After Hallett agreed to purchase 3.3 million A shares from outgoing investors Argyle Green, LLC back in July, it highlighted his continued interest and dedication at Home Park.

On the pitch, Plymouth brought in ten new signings to aid their survival bid with a clear emphasis on young talent, supporting the club's long-term future and plans to climb the footballing pyramid.

Plymouth Argyle - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Morgan Whittaker Swansea City Permanent Bali Mumba Norwich City Permanent Conor Hazard Celtic Permanent Julio Pleguezuelo Twente FC Permanent Lewis Gibson Everton Permanent Mustapha Bundu Anderlecht Permanent Luke Cundle Wolves Loan Kaine Kesler-Hayden Aston Villa Loan Finn Azaz Aston Villa Loan Lewis Warrington Everton Loan

Elsewhere, Hallett has ensured investment will be utilised on all fronts, when speaking to the club recently, including the local Brickfields Sports Centre.

He said: "The 2022/23 campaign was a tremendous success, and we look forward to building upon it as we turn our focus to achieving our objective of becoming a sustainable Sky Bet Championship club.

"I have spoken continually about our need to be a sustainable business doing things differently and our belief is that an £11million investment in Brickfields and the Academy is our best way of future proofing the football club.

“The region of Devon and Cornwall is so important to Argyle, where we have an array of talent for whom we can provide opportunities and a pathway to professional football. The investment in Brickfields is integral to producing the homegrown talents that we will see run out at Home Park for many a year to come.

“Your support of me, the board and the team on the pitch is unrivalled, and I look forward to seeing you all back at Home Park in August when we take the next step on our path to becoming a sustainable Championship club.”