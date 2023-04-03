Sunday could have been a special day for Plymouth Argyle but it quickly became a nightmare in the nation's capital as they were thumped 4-0 by League One rivals Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Trophy final.

Bolton raced into a 2-0 lead inside 10 minutes at Wembley thanks to goals from Kyle Dempsey and Dion Charles, and Plymouth were never really able to recover.

Two-down at halftime, the Pilgrims needed a strong start to the second half but a defensive mistake allowed Elias Kachunga to make it three just minutes after the break while Gethin Jones capped off an impressive Bolton display with a header just after the hour.

While Bolton celebrated their first trophy in more than 30 years in front of 35,000 fans, Plymouth headed back down to the South West heartbroken.

In the words of Steven Schumacher, it was a devastating outcome for the Devon club, who must now do all they can to ensure that their Wembley disappointment doesn't have a negative impact on their League One promotion hopes.

Plymouth lost top spot courtesy of Sheffield Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Lincoln City on Saturday but do have a game in hand over the Owls.

Ipswich Town's win means they're now just two points behind the Pilgrims while three points further back in fourth Barnsley are hot on their tail as well.

With only two of those four able to secure automatic promotion, we are set for a thrilling conclusion to the season at the top of League One and Sunday's result - though in a different competition - could prove to be a pivotal moment.

Plymouth's devastating defeat could become a blessing or a curse for Barnsley, Ipswich, and Wednesday.

When a side suffers that sort of heartbreak, there are usually two responses - either their cup final disappointment ends up having a negative impact on their League One form, which would obviously benefit the others in the race, or it gives them extra motivation.

Those Argyle players are going to be hurting right now. To make it all the way to a Wembley cup final and then, as favourites, lose in the manner they did in front of their travelling fans is a tough one to take.

With two games, a trip away to Morecambe and then a match at home against Lincoln City, over the Easter weekend, Schumacher's side do not have time to lick their wounds.

If they do that and are unable to raise themselves for Friday, even the impact on that one game could end up having a decisive influence on the race for the top two.

If Argyle can use Sunday's defeat as extra motivation, it could prove a blessing in disguise by helping them win promotion to the Championship, but if they're unable to shake the disappointment it could prove a blessing for Ipswich, Barnsley, and Wednesday.