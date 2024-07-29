Highlights Neil Warnock wishes Wayne Rooney well at Plymouth Argyle, praising the club and its fans.

Rooney faces pressure to succeed after challenging spells at Birmingham, but his ability is still recognized.

Argyle's future hinges on key players like Cooper and Whittaker, with potential departures and new signings in store.

Neil Warnock has revealed his thoughts on Plymouth Argyle's new boss Wayne Rooney after his current employers, Torquay United, played out a friendly against the Green Army on Saturday afternoon.

Argyle are looking to kick on this forthcoming season, after narrowly maintaining their Championship status on the final day of last season with a home success over Hull City.

After being an upwardly mobile club for a lengthy period of time, resolve was tested at Home Park last term, particularly after the departure of Steven Schumacher to Stoke City, with Ian Foster's disastrous spell in the dugout ending in Director of Football, Neil Dewsnip eventually being the man to aid the club's consolidation at the expense of Birmingham City, Rooney's former side.

The Liverpudlian's performance in the dugout at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park saw many eyebrows raised when Plymouth were swift in announcing his appointment just three weeks into the off-season. However, there is hope in this part of the world that both the new boss and club are able to progress their own current standing in the game over time.

Neil Warnock issues honest Wayne Rooney, Plymouth Argyle verdict

One man who is no stranger to issuing his opinion to thousands is the aforementioned Warnock, who is currently employed as Football Advisor at Torquay as the National League South side prepare to mount a promotion bid back to the fifth tier of English football, just three years after being a penalty shootout away from League Two.

The 75-year-old, who this time last year had mounted a relegation escape with Huddersfield Town before departing in September, is also no stranger to the Green Army, having taken charge of 92 fixtures at Home Park between June 1995 and February 1997, with his only full season in the dugout resulting in a Play-Off Final success at Wembley against Darlington.

Warnock issued his honest thoughts on Rooney ahead of the new campaign via his X profile on Monday morning, stating : "What a great player @WayneRooney was, really lovely lad too."

"I wish him all the very best, he’s at a great club with passionate fans and I hope it works out for him," the EFL icon added.

He concluded: "Thank you to Torquay and Plymouth fans for the reception you gave me on Saturday too, meant a great deal."

In the pre-season outing, the second tier side ran out 2-0 winners at Plainmoor, courtesy of second half goals from Ryan Hardie and Bali Mumba.

Wayne Rooney can succeed at Plymouth Argyle

There's no denying that the 38-year-old is still seen as an eventual managerial success, or else the likelihood of being offered a third job in the second tier wouldn't have been very high.

Rooney flattered to deceive in his role with Birmingham, winning just two of his 15 games in charge, although it's fair to say the weight of pressure on his shoulders to deliver after John Eustace had his side in sixth place was rather large.

However, the man who was commended for his management and conduct at Derby County amid a 21-point deduction has put that behind him as he focuses on the current task in hand.

There's no doubt that Argyle's prospects will hinge on the immediate futures of both Michael Cooper and Morgan Whittaker, with the former England and Manchester United icon stating that "If anyone offers silly money" then a potential departure would be considered by the club amid strong interest in the duo.

However, five new additions have been made so far, and more movement will no doubt be expected to unfold prior to Rooney's first competitive game in charge of his new side, which comes away to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, August 11th.