Plymouth Argyle are expecting transfer offers for Morgan Whittaker this summer.

The Pilgrims avoided relegation back to League One with a final day win over Hull City at Home Park.

The victory ensured their safety ahead of Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town, with Whittaker playing a key role in their survival.

The forward contributed 19 goals and eight assists from 46 appearances in the Championship, and a few weeks before the official end to the campaign, Whittaker earned a place in the Championship's Team of the Season ahead of some strong competition.

Morgan Whittaker's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.43 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.25 Shots 3.78 Assists 0.18 Expected assists (xAG) 0.15 npxG + xAG 0.40 Shot-creating actions 3.53

Plymouth Argyle expecting Morgan Whittaker transfer interest this summer

Plymouth’s director of football Neil Dewsnip has admitted that the club is anticipating transfer speculation surrounding the forward this summer.

While he revealed no offers have arrived just yet, he expects someone of his talent to attract plenty of attention in the market.

"I think the first half of the season he was absolutely outstanding,” said Dewsnip, via Plymouth Live.

“He has contributed brilliantly in the second half but he probably hasn't been quite as potent - not as many goals, not as many chances.

"People would talk about Finn Azaz and the role he played in that.

“I'm sure that's relevant. So he has done incredibly well. He finished on 20 goals, that's some contribution for any club in the Championship.

"Good for Morgan. Will there be interest in him? I'm sure there will be.

“Good players are at a premium in the Championship.

“Even in the Premier League, so we will have to wait and see what develops.

“I have no idea if there is anything on the table at this moment in time."

Whittaker was the subject of January transfer speculation earlier in the year, but remained in Devon to help Argyle survive the drop.

Plymouth reportedly turned down an offer from Italian side Lazio worth in the region of £8.5 million, but it remains unclear whether the Serie A club will return with another bid this summer.

Morgan Whittaker's importance to Plymouth Argyle

Whittaker was a standout figure for the Pilgrims this season, having signed for the club on a permanent basis last summer.

The 23-year-old had initially spent time on loan with Plymouth in the first half of the previous campaign, helping play a role in their promotion to the Championship.

The forward made the deal permanent in the summer after struggling for game-time with Swansea City in the second half of the term.

His goals proved key in helping the club maintain its position in the second tier beyond one year, with the team finishing 21st in the table after struggling for months under Ian Foster.

It would be no shock if Morgan Whittaker is sold this summer by Plymouth Argyle

Dewsnip is just being realistic with these comments, as it would be no surprise to see Whittaker linked with any number of clubs.

Staying in the Championship could prove lucrative for Plymouth in that regard, as they can now charge a bit more of a premium for the forward.

If they had been relegated to League One then Whittaker’s asking price might have taken a hit, and there would be a greater guarantee of his departure.

Plymouth now hold a strong negotiating position going into the summer, and can set their price for the player when any interest arrives.

If Lazio were willing to make a January move for Whittaker though, then it suggests that similar clubs will come in with big offers in the summer, and seeing how well Viktor Gyokeres has done for Sporting CP, the Championship is now a really strong market for overseas clubs to try and exploit.