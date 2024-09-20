With the Wayne Rooney era at Home Park firmly underway, Plymouth Argyle will be hoping the former Manchester United star can pass on some of his goalscoring instincts to his players for the season ahead.

The Pilgrims boss has steadily turned things around in Devon after an opening day 4-0 thumping at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday, with a first victory of the season coming in a 3-2 success over Sunderland.

Frontman Ryan Hardie got himself back among the goals that day, with the Scot notching his first Championship goal in over six months as he converted from the spot, before Joe Edwards got the winner.

With a budget that is a fraction of many of their divisional rivals, Argyle have had to find gems in the market to add to their squad of late, and with the use of Capology, we have taken a look at their strikers’ estimated weekly wage for the 24/25 campaign.

5 Freddie Issaka - £1,800 per week

Homegrown talent Issaka agreed a new four-year deal with the club over the summer, with the Welsh youth international tying his future to Home Park until 2028.

After a number of eye-catching performances during last season, the teenager has been rewarded with a new deal, which now sees him supposedly picking up £1,800 a week as it stands.

The young star was a regular choice off the bench for Rooney at the start of the campaign, before a red card against Queens Park Rangers saw him forced to have a spell on the sidelines.

4 Ryan Hardie - £5,000-per-week

While Hardie has struggled in front of goal of late, he has been a regular source of goals for Argyle since joining from Blackpool in 2021 following two successive loan spells.

The Scot signed a new deal with the club in the summer of 2023, with a three-year extension underpinning just how crucial he was in getting the Greens promoted from League One in the season before.

Plymouth Argyle top earners - Capology estimates Player Weekly wage Michael Obafemi (on loan from Burnley) £15,000 Bali Mumba £15,000 Adam Forshaw £15,000 Victor Palsson £10,000 Mustapha Bundu £10,000 Ibrahim Cissoko (on loan from Toulouse) £7,500 Morgan Whittaker £7,500 Conor Hazard £7,500

Capology estimates that the forward takes home £5,000 every seven days as it stands, with a goal bonus likely to be thrown on top for good measure.

3 Muhamed Tijani - £5,000-per-week

While Argyle are unlikely to be paying all of Tijani’s wages as it stands, the Nigerian is said to be on a similar wage to Hardie, having joined on loan from Slavia Prague for the 24/25 campaign.

Having made his debut in the opening day clash at Hillsborough, the striker’s appearances have been restricted by injury since, after Rooney confirmed he had picked up a knock.

That weekly wage equates to a £260,000 pay packet for the year, and is equalled in the squad by Matty Sorinola and Julio Pleguezuelo.

2 Mustapha Bundu - £10,000-per-week

Having joined from Anderlecht in the summer of 2023, Mustapha Bundu only managed to score three goals in the entirety of the 23/24 campaign.

The Sierra Leone international did find the back of the net on one of the biggest occasions of the season though, as his strike saw off Champions Leicester City as the Pilgrims rallied to avoid the drop in their final few matches.

For that alone, the frontman is worth every penny of his estimated £10,000 weekly wage, with that result one of the deciding factors that secured the Greens’ Championship status for the current campaign.

1 Michael Obafemi - £15,000-per-week

Such is the way that Argyle continue to operate in the loan market these days, agreements with parent clubs may often help them cover a borrowed star’s wages.

That could likely be the case with Michael Obafemi, who is said to earn £15,000 between Monday and Sunday, although some of that figure could be covered by Burnley after a loan deal was agreed between the two sides.

The Irish international’s experience at the level could prove vital over the next few months, with spells at Millwall and Swansea City proving he is capable of finding the back of the net in the second tier.