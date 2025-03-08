Plymouth Argyle’s Championship survival hopes are hanging by a threat right now, with Miron Muslic’s early revival at Home Park starting to falter as the season comes towards its conclusion.

The never-ending issues away from Devon continue to hamper the Pilgrims as the season continues, with points away from the southwest becoming more and more scarce as the campaign goes on.

Regardless of what division they find themselves in next season, the Greens will have a number of decisions to make regarding their squad, with a number of players’ futures hanging in the balance.

Here we take a look at two players who could well be an their way out of the club in the coming months, with a hefty turnaround in playing staff expected over the summer.

Mustapha Bundu

Mustapha Bundu is one of the players who is nearing the end of his current deal at Home Park right now, with the Sierra Leone international signing a two-year deal back in the summer of 2023.

The frontman has played in a range of positions in the final third this season, with a deeper forward position being tested out early doors, before utilising his power and pace down the flanks.

Under Muslic, the former Anderlecht man is now being used as a target man up top, with his main focus to win headers and hold up the ball to build attacks, with the Austrian in the dugout favouring a more direct approach than predecessor Wayne Rooney.

While he is experiencing something of a renaissance under the new boss, Bundu has rarely contributed much to make him worthy of a new deal at Home Park this summer, with his estimated £10,000 weekly wage hardly justified yet to reach double figures in more than 18 months at the club.

Mustapha Bundu 23/24 Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 27 Starts 9 Goals 3 Assists 1

Even if Argyle do drop into League One, there will be other more financially sensible options out there over the summer, with Bundu’s nomadic career likely to take him elsewhere when the off-season arrives.

Nathanael Ogbeta

The warning signs were there early with Nathanael Ogbeta, with the former Bolton Wanderers full-back struggling in the opening day 4-0 demolition from Sheffield Wednesday, and was promptly hooked at the hour mark.

From there, he has rarely been given an outing save for the odd occasion when fit and available players are thin on the ground, given his lack of defensive awareness, and lack of composure with ball at his feet.

Apart from his moment in the spotlight where he grabbed a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, Ogbeta has largely been surplus to requirements this season, with Tymoteusz Puchacz’s arrival in January putting him even further down the pecking order at Home Park.

While Argyle never officially gave out the length of his contract when he signed last summer, there are reports claiming that he is also out of contract this summer, and there is no chance he will be offered a new deal, whichever division Argyle find themselves in.

He looks to have the athletic acumen to make it in the professional game, but with his need for constant reassurance and in-game coaching to keep his defensive shape, he can’t be relied upon on a regular basis, and a parting of ways seems the sensible decision right now.