We may be in the depths of summer, but football clubs’ attention will already be on the warmer climes of summer as we head into the festive period, with contract situations constantly on the agenda.

While extensions and agreements will constantly be being made, there will be those that are destined to find themselves without a club come July 1st of next year, and may be setting the wheels in motion to find themselves a new club in the pipeline when January gets underway.

That’s because any player who has a contract elapsing at the end of the current campaign can agree a deal with a club overseas once they have less than six months on their current deal, and some may be looking to get their futures secured as soon as they can.

Here we take a look at the two Plymouth Argyle players who could well be looking at their next venture before too long, with their time at Home Park looking likely to come to an end when the 24/25 campaign comes to a close.

Julio Pleguezuelo

Despite earning a recall to the side of late due to a major injury crisis at the club, there has been no hiding that Julio Pleguezuelo is far down the pecking order when it comes to Wayne Rooney’s defensive choices.

Plymouth Argyle contracts expiring in summer 2025 (Transfermarkt) Julio Pleguezuelo Mustapha Bundu Jordan Houghton Will Jenkins Davies

The likes of Lewis Gibson, Kornel Szucs and Brendan Galloway would all be preferred when fit and available, but with all three facing time on the sidelines of late, the Spaniard has had to fill in over the past few months.

While the former Arsenal man may have been hoping to prove that he is worthy of a new deal with an extended stay in the first-team, he hasn’t painted himself in glory, with shambolic 6-1 and 4-0 defeats to Norwich City and Bristol City respectively.

Related Shrewsbury Town deal came up trumps as Plymouth Argyle landed promotion guarantee Antoni Sarcevic helped the Greens get out of League Two twice during his time at Home Park

The 27-year-old looks certain to be departing Devon this summer, and may be starting conversations about a move away once 2025 arrives, and having played in Spain and the Netherlands before returning to England, he could well be picking another European destination before too long.

Mustapha Bundu

Like Pleguezuelo, Mustapha Bundu’s time at Home Park looks likely to be coming to an end once the 24/25 season comes to a close, with the Sierra Leone international failing to make much of an impact during his time as a green.

Although he has offered glimpses of quality during his time with the club, the forward has been unable to find a place for himself in Rooney’s plans this season, and finds himself largely on the periphery at this moment in time.

Another player who has fleeted in and out of the team, Bundu will likely be looking for a fresh challenge before too long, and whether that will be in England or not remains to be seen.

Having played in the Danish, Spanish and Belgian leagues in the past, he is no stranger to a summer switch of countries, and having struggled to make a name for himself in the southwest, his passport could well be being dusted off before too long.