We may only just be approaching the January transfer window, but EFL clubs up and down the country will already be thinking about the futures of a number of their stars beyond the summer.

With a number of players set to be out of contract next year, Plymouth Argyle have plenty of decisions to make as we head into 2025, with two players also set to depart the club next month as it stands.

Such has been the Pilgrims’ luck at the start of the season with injuries, short-term solutions were struck to get the club through until the next transfer window, with the pair looking likely to depart Home Park sooner rather than later.

Here we take a look at the six players set to leave Devon next year if things stay as they are, with time ticking down on convincing Wayne Rooney they deserve a place in the side on a long-term basis.

Andre Gray

Andre Gray joined the Greens on a short-term basis back in October, after Slavia Prague loanee Muhamed Tijani was ruled out until the New Year with a hamstring injury.

While he took his time to work his way up to full fitness, the former Watford man has proven he still has what it takes to compete at Championship level, with a well-taken first goal for the club in a 3-3 draw with Preston North End in just his second appearance for the club.

The forward’s crowning moment was a point-earning brace against his former employers last month, as he curled home a last-minute equaliser against the Hornets to save the day and send the Green Army into raptures.

With his deal with the club set to expire in January, it looks as if Gray will be moving on before too long, with his time as a Pilgrim short and sweet, although there will be plenty of regret if he joins a second tier rival once he is a free agent.

Marko Marosi

With Conor Hazard out with an ankle injury at the start of the season, Argyle called upon Marko Marosi to fill in as backup to Daniel Grimshaw for the first-half of the season, with the Slovakian sitting on the bench throughout his time at Home Park.

Now the Northern Ireland international is back to full fitness, Marosi has now been relegated to just being a squad player as it stands, and with academy graduate Zak Baker also able to don the gloves, the former Coventry City man will likely be searching for a new club in January.

Julio Pleguezuelo

Having signed a two-year deal with the club upon the Greens’ return to the Championship in the summer of 2023, Julio Pleguezuelo is entering the final six months of his current deal, and looks set to leave the club in the summer.

The Spaniard has never been a prominent part of Rooney’s plans since he took over at Home Park, and was only afforded minutes this season due to a number of injuries in the defensive line.

While he can gain some credit from those performances when his club needed him the most, the fact that the likes of Lewis Gibson, Kornel Szucs and Brendan Galloway have all regained their places in front of him in the pecking order speaks volumes, and he will surely be considering his options for the future already.

Mustapha Bundu

Is he a wide forward? Is he an attacking midfielder? Is he a striker? Nobody still quite knows what to do with Mustapha Bundu, but once again, with the likes of Ibrahim Cissoko and Morgan Whittaker on the sidelines, the Sierra Leone International has been a prominent Pilgrim of late.

Whether he starts or he comes on later in the game, Rooney still seems unsure of the 27-year-old’s best position, having played on the right, left and through the middle of late, with goals against Norwich City and Swansea City seeing him get off the mark for the season.

With time ticking down on his time at Home Park, Argyle will likely thank him for the memories and wish him well for the future, but recent evidence proves he isn’t quite the right fit for the side at this moment in time.

Jordan Houghton

One of the 22/23 promotion-winning side, Jordan Houghton looks set to move on this summer, having been firmly dropped down the pecking order in terms of a central midfield role.

With Adam Randell and Darko Gyabi the preferred combination in the middle of the park, the former Chelsea man finds himself battling Adam Forshaw for scraps when it comes to getting game time of late.

With Argyle linked for a move for Swedish midfielder Fredrik Hammar in January, the writing looks to be on the wall for Houghton, who contributed to one of the finest seasons in the club’s history, and will only be fondly remembered by the Green Army in the future.

Will Jenkins-Davies

Academy graduate Will Jenkins-Davies is in last chance saloon territory when it comes to his Argyle career, with the wide star currently on loan at National League South side Torquay United.

By all accounts, the young player has been tearing it up at that level, just as he did last year, and has scored some vital goals for the Gulls during his time at Plainmoor under the tutelage of Argyle legend Paul Wotton.

Whether he can cut it in the Football League is another question entirely, but it could well come down to a big decision in the summer regarding his future, and they won’t want to be left with any regrets in the future.