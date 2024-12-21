Wayne Rooney looks set to have some key decisions to make in the January transfer window, with a number of players likely to leave the club, as well as new recruits being brought in.

The Greens find themselves embroiled in a relegation dogfight at the bottom of the Championship as it stands, with the former Birmingham City boss failing to find a tune out of his squad in the past few months.

That form has left them slipping into the bottom three of the second tier, and with no opportunity to take any chances on untested talent, youth products like Caleb Roberts and Freddie Issaka find themselves struggling for game time.

The former made his first ever league start for the Greens in a 3-0 defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road back in November, and is well-thought of at Home Park, but the start of 2025 may be a time when the Pilgrims opt to send him elsewhere for the benefit of his development.

Caleb Roberts loan deal could suit all parties

There is no doubting that Roberts is seen as a player with potential at Plymouth Argyle Football Club at this moment in time, but with the likes of Adam Randell, Darko Gyabi, Adam Forshaw and Jordan Houghton all ahead of him in the pecking order, minutes on the pitch are proving hard to come by.

The Welsh youth international has shown glimpses of the talent he possesses in his boots during his brief cameos as an Argyle player, but has struggled to impose himself on games in a side that is struggling at the bottom of the division.

To only play minutes in lost causes against Leeds, Norwich City and Bristol City are not a fair example of his abilities, and regular minutes further down the pyramid could be the best thing for his career right now.

The teenager impressed in pre-season before an ankle injury hampered his progress and set him back a number of weeks, and having had to play catchup in terms of fitness, it is only of late that the midfielder has even been considered for first-team football.

Caleb Roberts Plymouth Argyle Championship (FBRef) Appearances 3 Starts 1 Minutes played 81 As of 20/12/24

While Argyle have been struggling to contain teams in the middle of the pitch in recent times, throwing Roberts into the mix doesn’t seem fair on a young star trying to find his way in the game, when he just needs minutes on the pitch at his age, and a chance to prove himself and gain confidence.

Caleb Roberts should follow Will Jenkins-Davies example

Roberts currently has a deal until 2026 with Argyle, meaning he could be heading into the final year of his contract next season having barely played more than 100 minutes of league football for his boyhood club.

Fellow academy graduate Will Jenkins Davies has found himself in a similar situation of late, although the tricky wide man has found a home for himself at National League South side Torquay United right now, where his goal contributions are helping the Gulls fight for promotion from the sixth tier under Argyle legend Paul Wotton.

Having extended that deal until the end of the season, Jenkins Davies will have plenty of experience of the men’s game under his belt, and whether or not he leaves Home Park in the summer, will have quite the reputation behind him after some stellar performances at Plainmoor.

Having watched a colleague get the chance to prove himself, Roberts must be itching to do the same, and whether it is at Torquay - so Rooney can keep a close eye on his development - or a club higher up the football pyramid, what he needs most right now is minutes under his belt, rather than watching on from the sidelines in the hope of a few minutes here and there.

January must offer fresh hope for the young talent that a temporary exit can be agreed, because all the evidence proves that Rooney will be sticking to tried and tested methods while the relegation battle continues, leaving Roberts without much to do for the remainder of the season if he stays at Home Park.