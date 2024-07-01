Plymouth Argyle are set to complete a loan move for Slavia Prague striker Muhamed Tijani.

That is according to a report from Paris-based journalist Ojora Babatunde, who claims that the 23-year-old is en Devon today to complete a medical, ahead of a season-long move to Home Park to join up with Wayne Rooney’s Pilgrims.

Nigerian forward Tijani has played for a number of sides in the Czech top flight in his career, having started out with Karvina as a teenager, before spending three seasons with Banik Ostrava.

The frontman made the move to the Czech capital-side last summer, although he only managed to find the net twice in 25 appearances for Slavia, with his game time limited for the top tier runners-up.

Plymouth Argyle closing in on Muhamed Tijani loan deal from Salvia Prague

Tijani earned himself a reputation as a top striker in Czechia during the 22/23 campaign, as he netted 11 times in 32 outings for Banik Ostrava, which earned him a move to the red and white side of Prague.

The striker came back to haunt his old side just months after his departure, as he scored the only goal of the game to secure a 1-0 victory for his new employers in his first start for Slavia.

Having only started ten league games all season, Tijani had limited opportunities to impress in the past 12 months, with two league goals and two Europa League strikes representing his return for the year.

If the Nigerian was to make the move to Home Park this summer, he will become the second sining of the Wayne Rooney era, following in the footsteps of Nathanael Ogbeta in making the move to Devon, following the fullback’s departure from Swansea City.

Muhamed Tijani offers Plymouth Argyle variation in the striking department

Tijani’s considerable presence could help Argyle to solve their issues in front of goal in the upcoming campaign, with their shot-shy antics seeing them slip into a relegation battle in the second-half of the previous campaign.

The Pilgrims failed to find the net more than once in each of their final 12 games of the Championship season, with the free-flowing football that they began the season with drying up after the departure of Steven Schumacher, as well as loanees Finn Azaz and Luke Cundle.

Plymouth Argyle final 12 Championship matches 23/24 Plymouth Argyle 0-2 Ipswich Sheff Wed 1-0 Plymouth Argyle Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Plymouth Argyle Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Preston North End Norwich City 2-1 Plymouth Argyle Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Bristol City Rotherham United 0-1 Plymouth Argyle Plymouth Argyle 1-1 QPR Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Leicester City Stoke City 3-0 Plymouth Argyle Millwall 1-0 Plymouth Argyle Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Hull City Source: Soccerbase

With more and more reliance on Morgan Whittaker to produce moments of magic in the final third, the Greens felt the strain in the final few months of the season, with final day victory over Hull City seeing them stay up by the slenderest of margins.

As Ryan Hardie [pictured] was struggling to find some form in front of goal, Argyle’s lack of differing options in the attacking department made it impossible to drop him during the run-in, with Ben Waine providing a less than satisfactory backup option.

Tijani’s height and presence in the final third could see Argyle have a different option if things aren’t going their way in games next season, with a physical presence needed to hold the ball up and bring others into play when required.