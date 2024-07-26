This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Plymouth Argyle forward Morgan Whittaker has continued to be a hot topic of conversation throughout this summer transfer window after his dazzling form in the Championship last season

The prolific winger and Argyle talisman was one of the standout performers in the Championship last season, and a key factor in the Devon outfit retaining their second tier status on the final day of the season.

Since then, Whittaker has been reunited with his former Derby County boss Wayne Rooney, who will hope to prove those sceptical about his Home Park appointment wrong amid a previously difficult spell in charge of Birmingham City.

Regardless, the England legend does face a battle to retain two of the club's star performers at this moment in time, with the 23-year-old falling into the same category as goalkeeper, Michael Cooper.

Plymouth Argyle stance issued amid Morgan Whittaker speculation

Given Whittaker's scintilating form of 19 goals and eight assists last season, it's very little surprise that speculation on his future is currently rife, with the likes of Rangers and Lazio rekindling an interest in their previous target among other Premier League and European sides.

But, despite the potential for a move away, FLW's Argyle fan pundit, Chris, believes that the former Swansea City man will remain with the Green Army post transfer deadline day.

"Morgan Whittaker decided to come back to Argyle after his loan spell for the 2023/24 season on a permanent, and one of the big drives for that was because he really loved playing for the club whilst on loan here," Chris told Football League World.

"The fans really took to him, he enjoyed his football and he started scoring lots and lots of goals for us and the style of play we were implementing under Steven Schumacher.

"He even wanted to stay after Schumacher left because of the love he has for the club and vice versa, and that passion they showed him during his time here. That was one of the key reasons behind the transfer bid from Lazio in January being turned down.

"He was our top scorer with 19 goals, he was in the EFL Team of the Season, just showing he has that quality.

"And, I strongly believe that he would much rather play every game week-in, week-out, scoring lots of goals, the fans chanting his name and getting himself written into the Argyle history books, rather than a transfer to the likes of Wolves, Rangers or Lazio but being a 20-minute substitute and only getting a couple of shots on target and the odd goal here and there."

"I think he's very much in the frame of mind of big fish, little pond. He wants to be that big household name, and I think he just loves the club that much that he wants to stay. I mean, he lives down here now, the club and the fans reciprocate that by showing their passion and faith in him.

Morgan Whittaker's 2023/24 campaign at Plymouth Argyle (All competitions: FBRef) Appearances 50 Goals 20 Assists 9

"Yes he had a drop-off at the end of last season. But with Ian Foster wanting to change his system, a number of the players weren't happy with the style of play and as a result, it knocked his confidence, which has an impact on goalscoring ability and how you gel.

"But, with pre-season starting and new players coming in, a more attacking style of play under Rooney, he's only going to go from strength-to-strength.

"Rooney has already stated that he wants to keep Morgs for the long term, and only a stupid bid would be considered, so I strongly believe Morgan Whittaker will be here after August 30th."

Plymouth Argyle adopting the correct stance amid Morgan Whittaker interest

As referred to above, the likes of Wolves, Rangers and Lazio are just a trio of clubs interested in acquiring the former Derby County winger this summer, but Rooney has declared the club's official stance on the matter after the Light Blues saw a £7 milllion+ bid turned down for his services last week.

“I have said this before, Morgan is a fantastic player, and I’m really enjoying working with him. We value Morgan very highly. Anything other than a crazy bid, we won’t be entertaining," the former Manchester United and England legend told PlymouthLive.

“Ultimately, I want Morgan to stay at the football club because he’s a very good player, and he’s the player who can make a difference.”

It was revealed late in the January window that the likes of Brentford - who have since rekindled their interest - and Fulham "could have" seen a £15m bid accepted, although nothing materialised, and given Whittaker's form and inclusion in the EFL Team of the Season, his valuation will have only increased, such is his importance to the club and Rooney's attacking ideology as a whole.

Overall, this is the correct stance for Argyle to take, especially when his former employers in South Wales are said to have a "significant sell-on clause" following Whittaker's permanent move to Home Park last summer.