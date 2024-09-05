Plymouth Argyle had to fend off plenty of interest for Morgan Whittaker this summer, with a number of clubs reportedly keeping tabs on their star forward.

Having netted 19 Championship goals in the previous campaign, the likes of Burnley and Scottish side Rangers were both believed to have tabled bids for the former Swansea City man, with the pair both being rebuffed by the Devon outfit.

The Pilgrims stood firm in declaring that the wide man was not for sale, with a £10 million price tag fending off any potential suitors before the transfer window comes to an end.

With that in mind, we took a look at where Whittaker’s valuation stacks up compared to the standout stars in the Championship, using Transfermarkt’s market value tool.

Morgan Whittaker valuation compared to Championship stars

As it stands, Whittaker is currently valued at £10.1 million, which is in line with what Argyle are said to consider he should cost, and puts him on a par with the likes of Sunderland pair Jobe Bellingham and Anthony Patterson among the top 25 most valuable players in the division.

Sheffield United midfielder Vini Souza is also said to cost the same amount, as well as Luton Town duo Elijah Adebayo and Teden Mengi, who were both said to be the target of Premier League sides over the summer.

Burnley’s Mike Tresor is also one of the name on the list to be valued at the same price, despite the Clarets forking out a reported £15.4 million to bring him to the club within the past 12 months.

Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson has started the season brightly with two goals in his first four Championship matches, and it is that sort of instinct that sees him also have a £10.1 million price tag at this moment in time.

In terms of the most expensive players in the division as it stands, Transfermarkt considers Sheffield United star Anel Ahmedhodzic to be the most valuable at £15.1 million, alongside Leeds United’s Illan Meslier and Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

All three were linked with moves away from the top tier of the EFL this summer, with Ahmedhodzic facing Premier League interest from Wolves and Ipswich Town, Trafford from Newcastle United, and Meslier from Marseille.

All three - like Whittaker - decided to stay put though, with the calibre of player the Argyle man sits alongside showing just what a talent the Devon outfit have on their hands.

As if they needed reminding, a thunderbolt against Queens Park Rangers last month further outlined that quality, and the Greens will be putting their hopes of survival firmly on his shoulders once again in the campaign to come.

Morgan Whittaker value compared to Plymouth Argyle teammates

It is no secret that Whittaker is considered the top talent at Argyle, and Transfermarkt’s figures reflect that, with his value head and shoulders above the rest of his teammates as it stands.

It is no surprise to see Whittaker the only player anywhere close to the eight-figure mark, with Bali Mumba registering the next most valuable asset, with the former Norwich City man said to cost £2.1 million in the current market.

Most valuable Plymouth Argyle players (Transfermarkt, 5/9/24) Player Value Morgan Whittaker £10.1m Bali Mumba £2.1m Adam Randell £1.85m Michael Obafemi £1.85m Ryan Hardie £1.5m Lewis Gibson £1.5m Darko Gyabi ​​​​​​​£1.5m

Academy graduate Adam Randell is next on the list at £1.85 million, which puts him on a par with Burnley loanee Michael Obafemi, while the likes of Ryan Hardie, Lewis Gibson and Darko Gyabi would all set you back £1.5 million.

Julio Pleguezuelo, Jordan Houghton and Ibrahim Cissoko are the three other players who would reportedly cost a seven-figure fee as it stands, with each being valued in the region of £1.26 million.