Middlesbrough are seen as favourites to sign Morgan Whittaker from Plymouth Argyle this January amid competition from Championship rivals Burnley.

According to a report from the Northern Echo, Plymouth-based sources believe that Boro are leading the Clarets in the chase for the left-footed dynamo, with Whittaker expected to leave the Pilgrims this month following his no-show on Wednesday night.

Plymouth were in action against Burnley ironically, but the 24-year-old failed to show up for the fixture on time, and was pictured in the Home Park stands watching on after refusing to play.

Whittaker has been a key figure for Argyle since joining from Swansea City in the summer of 2023 following their promotion from League One, having initially been on loan at the club in the first half of 2022-23.

Morgan Whittaker - Plymouth Argyle league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 25 (19) 9 (7) 2023-24 46 (45) 19 (8) 2024-25 20 3 (1) As of January 23rd

Morgan Whittaker transfer latest as Middlesbrough emerge as favourites for deal

It was reported earlier this week that Middlesbrough made an offer for Whittaker in the region of £5 million.

However, it was exclusively revealed by Football League World that the Pilgrims were set to reject that offer, with their valuation ot being met.

It is understood that no club has matched Plymouth’s price-tag for the forward, with Burnley also making an offer this week, according to the BBC.

The expectation is that he will depart Home Park this month following his actions on Wednesday night, and Boro are seen as the favourites to win the race to his signature, but it is clear that another offer will need to be made to convince Plymouth to cash in.

Whittaker has contributed three goals and one assist from 20 appearances in the Championship so far this season, with Miron Muslic’s side sitting bottom of the table and on course for relegation back to League One after two years in the second tier of English football.

Miron Muslic’s response to Morgan Whittaker no-show

Muslic questioned Whittaker’s mentality following his team’s 5-0 loss to Burnley on Wednesday evening, for which the forward was not available.

Argyle's new head coach claimed that players need to be professional when under transfer speculation, criticising his decision to be unavailable despite being selected for the squad.

"Morgan didn't show up," said Muslic, via the BBC.

"We had a game today and he was in the selection and he wasn't there.

"It shows the mentality, or even the lack of mentality.

"I think you always have your responsibilities and you are under contract.

"You have to be professional, you have obligations, not only towards Argyle as an organisation, you have an obligation towards your team-mates and you don't let your team-mates down, never."

Morgan Whittaker does not come out of Middlesbrough, Burnley transfer saga well whatsoever

Whittaker is forcing his way to a move this January by not showing up to his team’s game with Burnley midweek, but it doesn't necessarily show his character in the best light by doing this.

There is no doubt he would be a great signing for Burnley or Middlesbrough, and it’s no surprise that he’s getting such attention given how Plymouth’s season is going.

However, not turning up for a game has earned this criticism from the manager.

With time running out on the window, this is a deal that should get over the line but Plymouth’s valuation will need to be met as they hold a lot of the cards at the moment.