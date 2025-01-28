This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Plymouth Argyle have been forced to get busy this January after a woeful start to the 2024-25 campaign left them adrift at the bottom of the Championship.

At present, the Pilgrims are sitting in 24th place and haven't secured a league win since early November when Michael Obafemi's goal helped them see off Portsmouth at Home Park.

Plymouth Argyle's Winless Run Last Win Games Points Losses Goals Conceded November 5th 2024 15 7 8 37

To make matters worse, star winger, Morgan Whittaker has departed the club with Middlesbrough picking him up for an initial £5 million.

Nevertheless, we have seen some new arrivals for Miron Muslic with Michael Baidoo signing from Elfsborg and Tymoteusz Puchacz joining on loan from Holstein Kiel.

This doesn't seem the end of the business either, with the Pilgrims chasing deals for multiple players, like Paudie O'Connor, Alassana Jatta and Maksym Taloverov. The latter of the trio is believed to have signed a three-and-a-half-year deal for Plymouth and has his medical booked for today (Tuesday 28th January).

Whether this will be enough to keep them up remains unclear, but the Pilgrims' hierarchy are doing all they can to help Muslic in their bid for survival.

Plymouth urged to address two key areas

To get a Home Park point of view on what Plymouth need in the final days of the window, Football League World spoke to their resident Argyle pundit, Chris, who revealed he would like to see two areas targeted.

"With Argyle sitting at the foot of the Championship table, several points away from safety, the end of this transfer window is hopefully going to be very busy for us," he said.

"An ideal scenario would be to bring in several players before the end of the window.

"At the moment, we are in desperate need of a centre-back, as well as a replacement for the position Morgan Whittaker has left us after he signed for Middlesbrough for just over £6 million (total package).

"This means that there is a shortfall in the current positioning of our squad, and as such, I believe there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes to try and bring in transfers.

"Knowing our history of how we sign players, there will be players upon players and back-ups for back-ups should deals fall through.

"I am confident that we will get some deals over the line, but the current league positioning and the possibility of League One football does make the chances of getting Championship-proven players a little bit more tricky."

Plymouth Argyle need a miracle to survive

While a positive result and a hard-fought point at the Stadium of Light offer Plymouth some hope for the final 17 games, they still face a big challenge in their battle for survival. Currently seven points adrift of 21st place, they will need to outperform teams that have found victories easier to come by.

The additions that they have made should help this and if Muslic can get a boost to his front line, then they will at least have some hope.

Much has been made of their struggles in defence, but going forward they have scored just 27 goals and created a total expected figure of 23.4. This just isn't good enough and they will need more than one addition to address this.

The closing days of the transfer window could prove crucial to Argyle's survival hopes, and if they make the right moves, it will give them a small chance to close the gap and secure their safety.