They are two of the transfer sagas that continue to go on throughout the summer, but as it stands, Ivan Toney and Morgan Whittaker aren’t leaving Brentford or Plymouth Argyle respectively.

While the former is said to be attracting plenty of interest from a host of Premier League clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal, the latter is also in demand from clubs across Europe, including Wolverhampton Wanderers and Rangers.

But Brentford currently have an eye on both scenarios as it stands, with the Bees registering their interest in Whittaker as early as January, before returning back to the deal in the current transfer window.

And while both transfer deals seem to be at an impasse currently, the departure of one of England’s Euro 2024 stars this summer could pave the way for the West London outfit to go all in on the Plymouth Argyle man before the transfer window comes to an end.

Ivan Toney deal could see Brentford swoop for Morgan Whittaker

Toney is a man in demand from a number of top Premier League sides this summer, following a rise to the top that began in the Football League.

Having featured for the likes of Northampton Town, Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United in the past, the forward made the move to Brentford in 2020, and promptly helped them reach the top flight in his first season with the club.

With 31 strikes in his first 12 months in West London, the striker has gone on to net 36 times across three seasons in the Premier League, which has led to a race for his signature this summer.

The Bees were said to be holding out for £70 million for their main man, but have since dropped their valuation down to £50 million due to a lack of substantial interest in the striker.

Having already brought in Brazilian striker Igor Thiago in a club-record £30 million deal this summer, Thomas Frank’s side look set to part ways with Toney in the coming weeks, and with it, interest in Whittaker could begin to pique.

Not that they will be without competition for the Greens’ star man, who has plenty of interest in his services after a season that saw him bag 19 times in league competition to help his side maintain their Championship status.

Morgan Whittaker's Plymouth Argyle stats Apps 81 Goals 29 Assists 16 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on July 22nd)

But with the funds that the Toney deal will be bringing in, Brentford could be willing to meet the £15 million valuation that Argyle have put on their prized possession’s head to date, with no club willing to reach that eight-figure fee as of yet.

Brentford face plenty of competition for Morgan Whittaker signature as Wayne Rooney outlines Plymouth Argyle stance

Whether Argyle will be willing to sell Whittaker is another matter altogether at the minute, with the Greens continuing to play hardball as they try to get as good a deal as they can for the former Swansea City man.

Pilgrims’ boss Wayne Rooney [pictured] has outlined his club’s stance on the left-footed whizz, having been questioned on the summer scenario earlier in the month.

The Greens manager said: "I have said this before, Morgan is a fantastic player and I'm really enjoying working with him. We value Morgan very highly. Anything other than a crazy bid, we won't be entertaining.

"Ultimately, I want Morgan to stay at the football club because he's a very good player and he's the player who can make a difference.

Those comments came in response to the fact that Scottish Premiership side Rangers had tabled a reported £7 million bid plus add-ons for the forward this summer, as interest only intensifies in the star forward.

With that in mind, Brentford may have to show their hand sooner rather than later if their interest is to be stepped up, with the battle for the wide man’s services set to rumble on throughout the summer.

Argyle will be hoping the situation with Toney continues to rumble on, which would potentially put another club out of the running for their star man, as they continue to do all they can to keep Whittaker in Devon for as long as possible.