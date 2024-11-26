While Plymouth Argyle would have been celebrating Andre Gray’s last minute equaliser against Watford on Friday night, it wasn’t all positive news for the Greens at Home Park.

Some 20 minutes before their striker curled home an effort from the corner of the penalty area to rescue a point, Morgan Whittaker had to be taken off by boss Wayne Rooney, with the wide man said to be suffering from a toe issue.

The former Swansea City man has been a virtual ever-present since his arrival at Home Park on a permanent basis in the summer of 2023, and the Greens won’t be used to life without him on that right-hand side.

But with his hand being forced, Rooney and Argyle may well have to alter their style of play in the weeks to come, and Whittaker himself may benefit from some time out of the side to recharge his batteries.

Morgan Whittaker’s injury doubt gives Wayne Rooney food for thought

Having started all but one of Argyle’s Championship matches last season, Whittaker had only failed to get on the pitch in one match so far in the current campaign, as Rooney shuffled the pack for the trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United.

After 19 goals in the previous Championship campaign, the attacker has made himself almost undroppable for Argyle, although he has struggled to deal with the extra attention from the opposition of late, with his threat being severely limited of late.

After rumours of a summer move, the 23-year-old has got his head down and worked just as hard in the current campaign, and has even been putting himself through the pain barrier for his club, which eventually caught up with him last weekend, as Rooney told Plymouth Live.

The Argyle boss said: "It's a toe injury, he has had it over the last couple of weeks. Fair play to him because he has really struggled with it this week. He has done everything he can to try to get on the pitch.

"We felt one knock would kick it off again and that's exactly what has happened. I think the players you need are players who want to play and Morgan never misses a training session.

Morgan Whittaker - Plymouth Argyle league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 25 (19) 9 (7) 2023-24 46 (45) 19 (8) 2024-25 15 3 (0) As of November 25th

"He has missed a couple this week with his toe and fair play to him for getting through the minutes he did."

That issue has left the ex-Derby County player a doubt for upcoming fixtures, but although there will be plenty among the Green Army that rest all their hopes and expectations on his shoulders, a short spell out of the side could work out best for all parties in the weeks to come.

Morgan Whittaker blow may have long-term Plymouth Argyle benefit

While Whittaker takes some well-needed rest and recuperation, Rooney can put the impetus onto other players in his squad to take up the mantle, and steer the attention away from the left-sided star.

With Andre Gray rediscovering his goalscoring form in the middle of the park, Argyle could well utilise Michael Obafemi in a wider role in his teammate’s absence, while a lack of wingers could even see a reversion to a system utilising wing-backs.

A three-man defence was used against Watford, with Whittaker fleeting into more central areas, with Matty Sorinola providing backup from his role at right wing-back, while Bali Mumba did similar on the other side.

In Whittaker’s absence, there could well be recalls to the team for Rami Al Hajj or Callum Wright, with both producing their best football in central creative areas playing behind a striker.

With the change in system, there could even be room for both of the pair, with a focus on intricate play through the middle, while the marauding defenders provide the width on either side, with more emphasis on getting balls into the penalty area, a pattern of the Pilgrims' play of late.

Either way, Rooney will have no choice but to assess his options if Whittaker is out of action for the time being, and it could prove that Argyle are more than the one-man team that many believe, with a cohesive team unit needed to add to their points tally ahead of the frantic festive fixtures.