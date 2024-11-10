With the January transfer window slowly emerging over the horizon, Plymouth Argyle could once again find themselves bracing for a battle to keep hold of their top talents.

If the summer is anything to go by, the Greens will have to fend off interest for Morgan Whittaker, with Championship rivals Burnley said to have had two bids rejected late in August, while Scottish Premiership side Rangers were also said to be sniffing around.

Simon Hallett and co. were said to be holding out for £10 million for the former Swansea City man at the time; a price tag which put a lot of potential buyers off, with the Pilgrims standing firm on their valuation of the left-footed star.

With that in mind, we have taken a look at how much Whittaker - as well as Bali Mumba and Ibrahim Cissoko - could be worth according to Football Transfers’ Player Valuation Model, which uses a machine learning model using 600,000 previous transfers to find patterns in fees of the past.

Morgan Whittaker transfer valuation according to AI

It will come as no surprise to anyone that Whittaker is the most expensive player in the Plymouth Argyle squad according to the model, with the forward’s 19 league goals last season proving he has what it takes to cut it at the top when he is on his game.

While the figures reflect that, their proposed valuation is far from what Argyle consider would be acceptable at this moment in time, with a result of £7.33 million what is estimated at this moment in time.

Morgan Whittaker's 2023/24 Championship campaign at Plymouth Argyle (All competitions: FBRef) Appearances 46 Goals 19 Assists 8

Having struggled to rediscover his same form in front of goal in the current campaign, there was always going to be a drop in the player’s valuation, with Argyle likely to be in two minds about whether they should have cashed in on their star man when his value was at its highest over the summer.

Bali Mumba, Ibrahim Cissoko transfer estimations made

Next on the list comes Mumba, who joined the Greens on a permanent deal a matter of days after Whittaker last summer, with both players costing a joint club-record fee of £1 million.

Having impressed on an initial loan deal from Norwich City in their successful League One campaign of 22/23, the Pilgrims pushed the boat out to make the full-back theirs ahead of their return to the Championship, where he has continued to excel ever since.

Having played in all but three of his side’s league matches since the start of the previous campaign, the 23-year-old has proven himself to be a top Championship performer, with a valuation of £4.16 million reflecting as much.

Adam Randell also rates highly with the algorithm to be value at £3.6 million, while current Argyle loanee Ibrahim Cissoko is also one of the highest valued players at the club at this moment in time.

Having made the move to Home Park for the season after being borrowed from Ligue 1 side Toulouse FC, the Dutchman has already wooed his new fanbase with his fancy feet and eye for the spectacular.

After netting his side’s first goal of the season in a 1-1 draw against Hull City, the Netherlands under-21 International also grabbed a brace in a 3-1 victory over Luton Town in September, and continues to be one of the shining lights of the Greens’ 24/25 season.

Related How Morgan Whittaker's estimated salary compares to Joe Edwards at Plymouth Argyle The duo are among the highest earners at Home Park during the 24/25 campaign

After losing key loanees in the shape of Finn Azaz and Luke Cundle last January, Argyle have made sure they won’t be left in a similar predicament this season, with Director of Football Neil Dewsnip confirming to Plymouth Live that the club have first refusal on the 21-year-old, should a club come in with an offer in the winter transfer window.

If the AI estimations are correct, the wide man is currently with £1.75 million, which would be a new club-record should any deal go through, although after moving to France from NEC Nijmegen for £2.5 million just last summer, that valuation could be somewhat wide of the mark.

Although he is currently ruled out until the New Year, there is every chance that valuation will rise again with more Championship football under his belt, with the young star already proving to be a box of tricks on the left-side of the Argyle frontline.