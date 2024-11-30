Wayne Rooney will be mulling over his options at Plymouth Argyle as the January transfer window begins to loom large, with the Pilgrims having a few issues on their mind as we head into the new year.

Not only are the Devon outfit calling out for a number of new recruits, but they also risk losing a star name or two as 2025 gets underway, with some negotiations still needing to take place to help their cause for the remainder of the campaign.

The recruitment team at Home Park will already be in overdrive ahead of their busiest time of the season, while conversations in the boardroom will also be focusing on maintaining key players in the squad for the foreseeable future.

Here we take a look at two issues the Greens could face in the next few weeks, as they continue to battle to maintain their Championship status.

Andre Gray’s contract issue

It looked like something of a shot to nothing when Argyle signed Andre Gray on a short-term deal back in October, with the former Watford man joining the club until January.

With Muhamed Tijani sidelined until the new year, the Pilgrims were in desperate need of another frontman, and Gray has filled the role perfectly, having taken some time to get up to full match fitness.

After grabbing his first goal for the club in a dramatic comeback against Preston North End, the striker grabbed a brace against his former employers earlier in the month, with a mouth-watering double to earn his side a point against the Hornets.

The conundrum now is that the 33-year-old has proven he is still capable of performing at Championship level, and there will likely be plenty of other constants vying for his signature in the new year, when he once again looks set to become a free agent.

With his experience in both the Championship and the Premier League, keeping a player like Gray on the books could make all the difference to the Pilgrims throughout the campaign, with both his goals against Watford proving just how much talent he has in his boots.

Argyle have been a side that struggle to create chances of late, but with a player who is able to snaffle anything that come his way, they continue to get out of jail, and losing that bit of magic could well see them struggle for the remainder of the campaign.

The Morgan Whittaker scenario

While he hasn’t been as potent as he once was, there is no doubting Morgan Whittaker’s ability when he is in full flight, with 20 goals in all competitions last season proving as much.

The left-footed star can find the back of the net from all manner of distances and angles when he is on his game, and taking him out of this Plymouth Argyle side could have long-term consequences, even if his recent performances have been below-par due to his high standards.

Therefore, any potential interest in the wide man could spell trouble for the Greens this winter, with Burnley and Rangers two sides that are said to have an interest in the past.

Morgan Whittaker's 2023/24 campaign at Plymouth Argyle (All competitions: FBRef) Appearances 50 Goals 20 Assists 9

That said, Simon Hallett has made a name for himself with his shrewd business decisions during his time in charge at Home Park, and the owner could well see financial sense in cashing in on their top asset in January.

With the Greens said to value their star at £10 million, there could be significant funds to reinvest in the playing squad for the remainder of the campaign, and give Rooney a number of quality players to do the business, rather than rely on one man week in, week out.

Stick or twist, that is the question that Argyle are forced to face once again this winter, and whichever way they decide, they will be hoping to be proved right in their decision come the end of the season.