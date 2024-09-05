Plymouth Argyle had to play hardball throughout the summer transfer window, with plenty of clubs reportedly having an interest in star man Morgan Whittaker.

Among those, Scottish Premiership side Rangers and Championship new boys Burnley were the most persistent, with both clubs said to have had bids rejected over the course of the summer.

The move from the Clarets seemingly came out of the blue at the eleventh hour, with Scott Parker’s side said to have tabled a number of offers for the Pilgrims’ forward in the final days of the transfer window.

As the Devon outfit stayed firm in their negotiations, the Lancashire outfit turned their attentions to another standout Championship performer in Millwall’s Zian Flemming, in a move which will have left the Greens feeling mighty pleased with themselves.

Plymouth Argyle reject Burnley, Morgan Whittaker advances

While the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brentford, and Rangers were all linked with Whittaker earlier in the transfer window, Burnley’s intentions were kept close to their chest until the days started running out to get deals over the line.

Having loaned striker Michael Obafemi to Home Park days before, the Clarets were keen to get a player coming back in the other direction, with two separate loan offers with an obligation to buy reportedly put to the Home Park side.

Unsurprisingly, the Pilgrims rejected any approach from the recently relegated side, having put a £10 million price tag on his head earlier in the transfer window.

With the Green Army’s anxiety levels going through the roof as the clock ticked down towards the transfer deadline on August 30th, the Pilgrims announced that their star man was definitely not for sale, leaving everyone of a green and white persuasion to breathe a sigh of relief.

Morgan Whittaker Plymouth Argyle Stats 2023/24 (Fbref.com) Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.43 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.25 Shots 3.78 Assists 0.18 Expected assists (xAG) 0.15

Within hours that decision was vindicated, as Argyle soon saw a Championship rival stripped of one of their top assets as Burnley made a last-ditch attempt to add to their offensive options.

Plymouth Argyle will be beaming after Millwall, Zian Flemming deal

With any deal for Whittaker off the table, the Turf Moor outfit turned their attention to Millwall’s Flemming, with the Bermondsey outfit rather more accommodating to the Lancashire side’s efforts of prising away one of their top talents.

With a reported £7 million fee agreed, the Dutchman packed his bags and left The Den, having netted 22 times over the past two seasons since moving from Fortuna Sittard in the summer of 2022.

Despite his impact in the final third dropping off last season - with seven goals compared to the 15 in his first campaign - Flemming will still offer plenty of attacking threat for his new employers and could prove to be a big miss for the Lions in the season to come.

With Josh Coburn joining on loan from Middlesbrough and teenage talent Mihailo Ivanovic joining to add attacking options, Millwall will be hoping they have plugged the gap that the 26-year-old has left behind, although only time will tell in that regard.

Despite scoring on debut in the 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday, Coburn has never been the most prolific of strikers, while there will be plenty of pressure on Ivanovic after his reported £2.5 million move from Serbia.

Meanwhile, Argyle still have their key attacking threat at their disposal, with his first goal of the season against QPR last month proving he is still buying into the Greens’ cause.

With many more moments of magic expected over the course of the season, the negotiations from Argyle could prove to be season-defining in the months to come, for more than just themselves.