After that heroic victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup at the weekend, Plymouth Argyle return to the bread and butter of the Championship relegation dogfight on Wednesday, as they welcome Alex Neil’s Millwall side to Home Park.

The Lions were also victors in fourth round last time out, as they travelled to Leeds United and claimed a 2-0 victory in Yorkshire, setting up a clash in the next round with local rivals Crystal Palace.

With precious points on offer in Devon, both sides will be looking to continue that feel good factor into the affair, although both sides are set to have a number of players unavailable for the midweek mixup.

Here we take a look at who will be sat on the sidelines at the Theatre of Greens, with as many as nine players likely to miss out.

9 Brendan Galloway

Brendan Galloway’s Plymouth Argyle career has been splattered with injuries, and last month the Zimbabwe International picked up his latest setback, as an issue with his upper leg left him out of action until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old picked up the injury in the 1-1 draw with Oxford United, which was Miron Muslic’s first game in charge of his new side, but will now be playing a waiting game in the summer to return to full training.

8 Joe Edwards

Although he is said to be closing in on a return to full fitness, Wednesday’s match seems to have come too soon for club captain Joe Edwards, after more than three months on the sidelines.

The 34-year-old has been out of action since pulling up with a hamstring issue in the 3-3 draw with Preston North End back in October, and has been seen more in the TV studio than the football pitch of late, as he turns his hand to punditry.

His return will be warmly welcomed by the Green Army when it does come around, with the leader of the pack likely to thrive under Muslic’s well-disciplined defensive unit.

7 Kornel Szucs

Before the arrival of Nikola Katic and Maxi Tavolierov, Argyle were down on their luck in terms of centre-back issues, with Kornel Szucs also joining Galloway on the sidelines, just days after Lewis Gibson left for Preston North End.

The Hungarian has proven to be a solid performer after joining the Pilgrims in the summer, and Muslic said he is nearing a return when asked last week.

He said: "[Kornel] has had a full week with us. The first time. So he had a full matchday minus four, a full matchday minus three, and he will just need a little bit of time to get used to this load because the last two days have been very demanding for him.

"You could also see and feel that he was a couple of weeks out. He's in a very good way and he will return very soon to the squad. I think Sunday can be a little bit too early."

Kornel Szucs Plymouth Argyle Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 22 Starts 21 Pass completion 87.3% Tackles 28 Blocks 30

Whether he is in contention for a place on the bench remains to be seen, but the midweek action may have come slightly too early for the 23-year-old.

6 Julio Pleguezuelo

While there was plenty to celebrate on Sunday as Arne Slot’s side were dumped out in Devon, the one setback was the fact that Julio Pleguezuelo had to depart midway through the second half, with what looked like an apparent groin strain.

The Spaniard had earned himself a recall to the team back in October, having not featured in any Championship match all season until then, and has proven himself to be a key part of the backline ever since.

There has been little update since regarding the former Arsenal man, so a return to the squad could well be unlikely given the pain he looked to be in just 72 hours earlier.

5 Aidomo Emakhu

Aidomo Emakhu has been out of action since the 2-1 Boxing Day defeat to Norwich City, where the 20-year-old suffered a groin injury.

The winger poses quite a threat going forward when he is in full flow, and his loss to the playing squad was hard to take for the Lions, who are expecting him back in contention before too long.

4 Calum Scanlon

Things have not gone to plan for Liverpool loanee Calum Scanlon the season, with the 19-year-old suffering two big injuries during his time spent in Bermondsey.

The teenage talent suffered a stress fracture in his back just minutes into his debut back in September, which ruled him out until January, before suffering a serious hamstring injury last month against Luton Town.

Alex Neil said at the time to Southwark News: "Unfortunately Calum’s got a really bad hamstring injury," Neil said. "He required surgery, which he already had and I believe everything went successfully, but that will rule him out for basically sixteen weeks, which takes him to the end of the season. So he’ll go back to Liverpool."

3 Danny McNamara

Last month’s 2-2 draw with Cardiff City came at some cost to Millwall, with the news that defender Danny McNamara will be out for a considerable amount of time with a serious knee injury.

The Irishman lasted just four minutes of the clash against the Bluebirds before twisting his left leg, and has since undergone surgery for the issue, with no return date set as yet.

"No specific timescale is being placed upon his [McNamara's] return to action at this stage," the club said in a statement on their website.

"Following surgery, Danny will begin a rehabilitation programme with the club's medical team to assist his recovery."

2 Ryan Leonard

That blow to McNamara only rubbed salt into the wounds of Millwall that day, with the defender only being introduced after Ryan Leonard had also been forced off with an issue.

The former Plymouth Argyle man will miss out on a return to Home Park this Wednesday, having strained his lower leg in that Cardiff encounter.

The official line from the Lions went as follows: "Initial scans have revealed Ryan has suffered a significant calf injury and will require further scans to determine his rehabilitation steps."

1 Josh Coburn

Millwall fans will be eagerly awaiting the return of Middlesbrough loanee Josh Coburn, with the forward still out of action after suffering a broken metatarsal against Oxford United back at the end of November.

Neil has recently revealed that the frontman is back in training as of last week, with a return to competitive action not looking far off, although Wednesday is far too soon for the 22-year-old.

Neil told Southwark News last week: "Josh Coburn’s on the grass but not fully ready so he’ll only do part of the session."