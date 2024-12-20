Plymouth Argyle host Middlesbrough at Home Park on Saturday, with Wayne Rooney’s side registering just one win in their last eleven Championship outings.

The Greens have lost their last four games - conceding 14 goals and scoring just two in the process - and look set to head into Christmas in the second tier relegation zone, among a cluster of sides fighting for their lives at the bottom of the division.

While a porous defence has been costing them dear, a lack of cutting edge in the final third has also seen attacks break down time and time again this season, with that extra bit of creativity missing as they try to fashion scoring opportunities.

While Argyle bemoan their lack of flair up top, the visit of Michael Carrick’s side will be a mournful affair this weekend, as they get too see a star that lit up the Theatre of Greens for 18 months, before being whisked away to the Riverside.

Plymouth Argyle must rue not making Finn Azaz move

Not pushing the boat out to sign Finn Azaz permanently last January looks worse and worse by the day for Argyle, with the Republic of Ireland international blossoming into one of the finest playmaker’s in the division.

With 14 goal contributions already this season, the 24-year-old has proven himself to be a key part of Carrick’s attacking unit on Teesside, with his goalscoring highlights reel good enough to match anyone in the top two tiers.

His vision, his touch, his ingenuity; the ex-Aston Villa man has it all, and at just £2 million he has displayed what an astute pickup he was for Boro a year ago, as Argyle were left empty-handed at the start of the year.

Having contributed towards 16 goals in the Greens’ League One Championship winning campaign back in 22/23, there was plenty of excitement around Home Park as the playmaker rejoined the club ahead of their return to the second tier, although the fact it was only a loan deal would have given some a sense of foreboding, even in the summer.

With Morgan Whittaker and Bali Mumba both making their loan deals from the previous campaign permanent, it was hoped that Azaz would do the same, but whether Argyle wouldn’t stump up the cash or Villa were reluctant to sell, the temporary switch still had a great effect early in the campaign.

Despite being untested at the level, the Irishman took the opportunity with both hands, and was part of a side that was playing fast-flowing, swashbuckling football under Steven Schumacher, and taking the lead by storm in the early part of the season.

Finn Azaz Plymouth Argyle Championship record 22/23 (FBRef) Appearances 26 Starts 21 Goals 7 Assists 5

But as Schumacher departed, so too did Azaz, with Boro swooping to sign a player who was regularly popping up with eye-catching efforts, and being the beating heart of the Argyle attacking unit.

It speaks volumes how much the side struggled after his departure - with or without Ian Foster at the helm - and in truth, Argyle are still looking for a man to fill his void, with Rami Al Hajj the man given that responsibility, when allowed to do so by Rooney.

Plymouth Argyle will feel Finn Azaz inevitability in Middlesbrough clash

The Green Army will know exactly what to expect from Azaz this weekend; he has the nous to unlock any defence in the second tier, and with the likes of Emmanuel Latte Latth running in behind, the Argyle backline will have to be on their toes to thwart one of the best creators in the division.

Whether he is crashing in a strike from the edge of the area himself, or picking the lock to fashion a chance for a teammate, he will be relentless in his efforts of finding a breakthrough. That is for certain.

Meanwhile, the Janners in attendance can only watch on and think of what could have been; like a holiday romance that makes every hair stand on edge, before vanishing into thin air and never to be seen again.

Argyle had Azaz in the palm of their hand, but an unwillingness to push the boat out for him has left them licking their wounds a year on, while he flourishes towards the top of the table.

That regret is still lingering, and Saturday will be the latest reminder of just what they are missing themselves at the minute, as a former fan favourite returns to the arena where he made his name.