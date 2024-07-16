Highlights Cooper may leave Plymouth Argyle - Crystal Palace & Coventry City interested.

Plymouth Argyle have returned from their pre-season trip to Spain, as Wayne Rooney got the chance to put his new squad through their paces in the Marbella sunshine.

The former Derby County boss oversaw his first match in charge of the Greens while they were abroad, with a 2-2 draw against Orlando Pirates giving him the opportunity to see his players in action.

Freddie Issaka and Callum Wright were on the scoresheet as the Devon outfit twice came from behind to earn a draw against the South African side, in what was a valuable 90 minutes as preparation for the upcoming campaign ramps up.

With plenty more activity expected in the next few weeks, here we take a look at the latest on-goings around Home Park, as the rumours continue to circle about incomings and outgoings this summer.

Crystal Palace and Coventry City eye move for Michael Cooper

Michael Cooper’s contract situation with his boyhood club has been well-documented of late, with the 24-year-old turning down an offer of an extension to his deal recently.

The shot-stopper was reportedly offered a deal to make him the highest earner at the club by the Pilgrims, but with less than 12 months left on his existing deal, Cooper has rebuffed any advances from Argyle.

That may well have opened up the possibility of the glovesman leaving the club this summer, and as a result, interest in his services continues to grow, with Crystal Palace and Coventry City the latest duo to be linked with a move.

Michael Cooper's 23/24 Championship stats for Plymouth Argyle, as per FotMob Appearances 19 Clean sheets 6 Goals conceded 24 Goals prevented 3.40 Saves 62 Shots faced 85

That’s according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, with his report stating that despite their interest, the Eagles won’t be making any advances until a suitor is found for current custodian Sam Johnstone.

The same source has previously stated that there is widespread interest in the goalkeeper this summer, with Aston Villa thought to be long-term admirers of the Argyle academy graduate.

Wayne Rooney bullish about Michael Cooper, Plymouth Argyle future

Rooney has responded to links of Cooper leaving the club this summer, with the Pilgrims’ boss adamant that the club try their best to keep hold of their top talent.

Despite his goalkeeper’s contract coming to an end and the danger of losing him on a free transfer next summer, the former Birmingham City boss has set out his stall ahead of any transfer business concerning his number one.

Speaking at a fan event in Spain, Rooney said of Cooper: “[He is] one of the best ‘keepers in the league, of course we want to keep him.

“[There has been] interest in him and Morgan [Whittaker] - but if anyone offers silly money then they will need to be listened to.

“In my opinion, Michael Cooper will be here for the season.”

That will be music to the ears of Argyle fans who have been worrying about the future of their ‘keeper, with Argyle set to play hardball if any transfer is to go ahead.

Argyle face Millwall competition in Namory Cisse race

While talk has continued about potential departures from the club, the Greens are said to be facing Championship competition from Millwall in the battle to bring in striker Namory Cisse this summer.

According to Football Insider, the pair are both looking at the six-foot-four-inch target man, who currently plies his trade for Austria Lustenau.

Argyle have already brought in extra firepower this summer, with Muhamed Tijani joining the club on a season-long loan deal from Slavia Prague.

Winger Ibrahim Cissoko has also joined for the next 12 months from Toulouse, while Darko Gyabi is being borrowed from Leeds United once again for the season ahead.

While he only managed three goals in 26 league games last season, rangy forward Cisse could add a different dimension to the Greens’ frontline if he were to make the move to Devon in the coming weeks, as they try to oust the Lions in the battle for his signature.