There hasn’t been a whole lot that has gone right for Plymouth Argyle in 2024, and Michael Cooper’s rallying cry ahead of the final six fixtures proves that the players know that as much as anyone.

The Pilgrims axed Ian Foster on Easter Monday following a 1-0 loss to Bristol City; marking a return of five straight home games without a goal for the Devon side, with two of the matches in question not even seeing them register a shot on target.

Director of Football Neil Dewsnip and assistant Kevin Nancekivell will take charge of the remaining Championship fixtures for the Greens, starting with the trip to basement side Rotherham United this Friday evening.

The new management duo will be looking to arrest a slide that has seen them edge closer and closer to the relegation zone in the second tier, with the gap between them and the bottom three standing at just a single point ahead of the weekend’s fixtures.

Michael Cooper issues passionate plea for Pilgrims to pull together in Championship relegation scrap

The appointment of Foster will always go down as one of the worst in the history of the club, with the former England youth boss failing to get a tune out of the talents at his disposal at Home Park.

One major claim made against Foster was the fact he always showed too much respect to the opposition in his media duties, with many attached to Argyle getting weary of his constant claims of inferiority in the division.

That was highlighted by academy graduate Cooper, who took to Argyle’s official website to speak some home truths ahead of the Championship run-in.

“For me, it's about us now. I think previously it's been a lot about opposition but, for me, I want to go back to our identity of games being about us; free-flowing, attacking football, scoring more goals than the opposition, getting three points,” he told Argyle TV.

“That’s going to, hopefully, keep us up. That's the obvious goal. There's no reason why we can't do it, but we can't sit around too long waiting on the next game – it has to start Friday.

“We don't want to keep ticking off games and keep saying: ‘this is our cup final’. We just need to get a win on Friday; it’s as simple as that. Just don't settle for anything less.”

From being one of the division’s most free-scoring teams at the start of the campaign under Steven Schumacher, the Greens became as shot-shy as they come under Foster, with a run of just two goals in their last six matches showing just how bad their form in front of goal has become.

Plymouth Argyle 23/24 Championship record With Ian Foster Without Ian Foster Matches 14 26 Wins 3 7 Draws 3 8 Defeats 8 11 Goals scored per game 0.86 1.65 Goals conceded per game 1.43 1.73 Win % 21.4% 26.9% Source: Soccerbase

Still, only two teams in the bottom-half of the Championship have scored more than the Pilgrims this campaign, they just weren’t given the opportunity to do so under a manager who failed to utilise the strengths of the squad he inherited.

The likes of Finn Azaz, Luke Cundle and Kaine Kesler-Hayden may have moved on in January, but in Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Hardie, the Pilgrims still possess two of the division’s leading marksmen in the current campaign.

Foster failed to find that cohesiveness to link defence and attack so fluidly like his predecessor, while Dewsnip’s previous stint in charge of the club over the Christmas period still managed to produce goals on a regular basis.

Ian Foster failed to win over the Plymouth Argyle fans during ill-fated Home Park tenure

Friday night’s clash with Rotherham is the start of a new era at Argyle, and the Green Army will be hoping the shackles are off now that their former boss has left the club.

As a homegrown Argyle prospect, Cooper knows just how much staying in the Championship will mean to everybody associated with the club, after the long, hard journey back to the second tier from the brink of liquidation.

That was another factor that played into Foster’s demise; he seemingly failed to buy into the club, with chasms forming between him and the fanbase almost immediately after a series of frosty post-match interviews.

With regular length-of-the-country journeys to support their side - whether that be on a Saturday or Tuesday - the least the travelling Pilgrims expect is the same amount of passion shown by those on the pitch and on the sidelines, but that was sorely lacking over his 87-day stint in charge of the club.

Ahead of next six massive fixtures in the history of the club, Cooper is adamant that everyone with green in their heart areal heading in the right direction.

“As a squad, we've just got to look forward. We've had a bit of change now, so hopefully we can go into Friday with a different attitude and a different mentality.

“It’s not just for us, but for the fans who've stuck with us through thick and thin; this season and for the past God knows how long.

“Results aren't going our way. We aren't putting the ball in the back of the net, but we're really going to try and change that this Friday and onwards. I know that they're going to back us tenfold.

“If you could put a camera in the changing room at the end of the games, you’d understand how much it means to us. We're going to go in with a real positive mentality to try to win the game and lift us off towards the higher end of the table.

“Managers, players have come and gone, but the fans have always stayed with us. They don't come and go. That's why we're still here. That's why we're still fighting and not giving up, not giving in. That's our sole motivation for the last six games. We’ve just got to battle harder than ever and try to get the results.”

Ian Foster might not have recognised it, but Plymouth Argyle is a special club with a special fanbase, if you can mine into that you can bide yourself time as boss at Home Park, but he failed to buy into the Janner philosophy.

The Pilgrims will be hoping to see a return to their exciting brand of football for the remaining few games of the season, and hope they won’t be left ruing one of their poorest managerial appointments of recent times.