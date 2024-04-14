Finn Azaz, Bali Mumba, Morgan Whittaker, Luke Cundle… Plymouth Argyle have really made the most of the loan market in recent seasons.

The Pilgrims have utilised a number of players from clubs higher up the footballing pyramid to their advantage over the last 18 months to earn themselves promotion from League One, before attempting to establish themselves as a Championship club.

All four of the aforementioned players would speak so highly about their time at the club, with Whittaker and Mumba going on to sign permanent deals, while Azaz and Cundle have since moved on to fellow second tier sides.

With that in mind, the Argyle hierarchy will already be looking for temporary deals for next season, and could have the perfect way of luring Brentford’s Ollie Shield to the club during the off-season.

Ollie Shield impresses for Brentford youth side

Forward Shield made the move to West London from Southampton last summer, with the 17-year-old signing a two-year scholarship deal with the Bees having been with the south coast side since the age of ten.

He wasn’t the only family member setting sail from St Mary’s last summer though, with twin brother Harry also leaving the Saints, with Home Park being his destination, as he joined the Pilgrims under-18 side for the 23/24 campaign.

The chance to be reunited with his sibling could be the ultimate bargaining chip for the Greens, with the Brentford man already said to be impressing in the early stages of his career.

The playmaker compares himself to Mo Salah due to his direct play and ability to beat a player in one-on-one situations out wide, with that sort of ability exactly the sort of player that will tempt Argyle into making a move in the summer.

With Ian Foster having departed the club, the Devon side will be looking to revert back to their swashbuckling style of play that won them so many plaudits in winning the League One title last season, before going toe-to-toe with plenty of sides in the second tier in the first few months of the current campaign.

Only Watford have scored more than the Pilgrims in the bottom half of the table this season, although that would have been an even better record had Foster not turned them into a shot-shy attacking unit during his ill-fated spell at the club.

Not many sides would be confident in giving Shields game time at such a young age, but Argyle have proved themselves to be great believers in giving youth a chance over the last two campaigns, and have reaped the rewards more often than not.

Only Sunderland have put out a side younger than the Greens this season, with an average age of 22.8 years from the team that drew 2-2 with Coventry City earlier in the campaign highlighting their emphasis on championing the exuberance of youth.

Ashley Phillips [pictured] is the latest loanee to be thrown into the mix with the Pilgrims, with the 18-year-old featuring 17 times since his move from Tottenham Hotspur in January, as Foster recruited a number of players known to him from his time in the England youth setup.

Shields fits Plymouth Argyle recent recruitment strategy

He may be young, but Shield is already proving himself to have born leadership qualities, having captained the Brentford under-18 side this season, although he has missed some of the campaign through injury.

He already fits the sort of profile that the Devon side have been ready to invest in during recent years, with young, talented, hungry stars of tomorrow high on the shopping list for owner Simon Hallett and his recruitment team.

Argyle are a side that have used the loan market to gain that extra edge in recent seasons, and Shield could be the latest young start they take a gamble on to help transform their attacking lineup.

Any young player needs good people around them to help them flourish at such a crucial point in their career, and who better to drive you forward than your own flesh and blood? This could definitely be one to keep an eye on over the summer.