Highlights Plymouth Argyle's star player, Morgan Whittaker, scored twice in a draw against Cardiff City.

Neil Dewsnip and Kevin Nancekivell will continue leading Argyle for their final game of 2023.

Interviews for a new manager will take place next week, with the aim of making an appointment before the FA Cup third round tie.

Plymouth Argyle were in action yesterday as the festive football continued to roll on.

Star player Morgan Whittaker scored twice as the Pilgrims secured a respectable point away at Cardiff City.

Neil Dewsnip and Kevin Nancekivell were the duo tasked with leading Argyle into battle once again, and they are set to retain these positions for the final game of 2023.

On the horizon though is a more permanent appointment, as reported by Plymouth Live.

Plymouth Argyle on the hunt for a Schumacher successor

Along with the rest of the Championship teams, Plymouth Argyle will get this season’s FA Cup campaign underway in just a couple of weeks.

On Saturday January 6th, Sutton United of League Two will visit Home Park with a place in the fourth round at stake.

It wasn’t that long ago that Matt Gray’s Sutton side were embarrassed by league leaders Stockport County, Irishman Paddy Madden scoring three of the eight goals in that one-sided affair.

This demolition will give the Argyle faithful even more belief that they can get the job done against a lower-league opponent, and there could be a new manager prowling the home technical area by then as well.

Plymouth Live writes that “interviews for the new manager will take place next week with the aim, should a suitable candidate be identified, of making an appointment before the FA Cup third round tie.”

If this is to be the case, then whoever takes over, whether it be John Eustace, Gus Poyet or whoever else, will face the likes of Huddersfield Town, Cardiff and West Bromwich Albion in their first Championship foray as Steven Schumacher’s replacement.

It will be fascinating to see how the loud and proud Green Army respond to the first meeting between their beloved Argyle and the former boss, but we will have to wait until the 20th April for that trip to Stoke City’s bet365.

Neil Dewsnip and the next two games

Argyle director of football Neil Dewsnip and first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell, both of whom are extremely popular figures down in Devon, have taken charge of two games to date.

It began with a dramatic 3-3 draw against Birmingham City at a raucous Home Park, Whittaker continuing his superb form in front of goal by completing the comeback against ten men in the dying embers.

A score draw was repeated across the border in Wales and so that is two points from two games for the two in interim charge of Argyle.

These results leave Argyle in a very solid position indeed, currently occupying 16th in the standings with eight points separating them and Queens’ Park Rangers in the relegation zone.

Argyle have a trip to Southampton on Friday night, which will be an extremely tough test, before they begin 2024 with a home fixture against Watford.