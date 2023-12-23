Highlights Plymouth Argyle is searching for a new manager after Steven Schumacher left for Stoke City.

Plymouth Argyle are currently on the prowl for their next manager following Steven Schumacher's departure.

There had been speculation about his future before and when the Stoke City link first popped up, some Plymouth fans wouldn't have been too worried.

But it became clear pretty quickly that this was more than just interest - and Schumacher sealed his switch to the bet365 Stadium earlier this week.

The Pilgrims don't have time to feel sorry for themselves - but they will feel sad about his departure considering he led them to great success.

Having previously lost Ryan Lowe though, they have recovered from having their manager poached before and they will surely recover again, with the club not in the worst position in the Championship and bringing in plenty of capable players during the summer window.

Plymouth Argyle - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Morgan Whittaker Swansea City Permanent Bali Mumba Norwich City Permanent Conor Hazard Celtic Permanent Julio Pleguezuelo Twente FC Permanent Lewis Gibson Everton Permanent Mustapha Bundu Anderlecht Permanent Luke Cundle Wolves Loan Kaine Kesler-Hayden Aston Villa Loan Finn Azaz Aston Villa Loan Lewis Warrington Everton Loan

There has already been plenty of speculation about who the new boss could be.

And we have rounded up some of the latest reports regarding the Pilgrims' managerial vacancy.

Portsmouth's John Mousinho not interested in joining Plymouth Argyle

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is not interested in leaving Fratton Park to join the Pilgrims, according to The News.

A move to Home Park would be a step up a division for Mousinho, who is still in the early stages of his career.

But he is currently managing a Pompey side that are currently sitting seven points clear at the top of the League One table.

Even though there's still half the season left to play, a decent chunk of the south-coast side's fanbase will now be expecting their team to be promoted at the end of the season.

The chance to register a promotion on his managerial CV will be appealing for Mousinho - and it's potentially a big reason why he doesn't want to leave Fratton Park.

Chesterfield's Paul Cook on Plymouth Argyle's radar

Chesterfield boss Paul Cook is in the frame to succeed Schumacher, according to Football Insider.

Cook may be managing in the National League at the moment - but he has plenty of experience managing in the EFL and was in charge of Wigan Athletic when they were in the second tier.

He is reportedly one of several candidates under consideration for the top job.

Neil Dewnsnip on Plymouth Argyle managerial appointment: "Not likely to be before January"

Plymouth caretaker boss Neil Dewsnip has revealed that the club are unlikely to make a managerial appointment before the start of 2024, speaking to the BBC.

It could be argued that the Devon outfit need a new man in as quickly as possible so the squad aren't left in limbo, but Dewsnip, who is also Director of Football, has revealed that the club won't rush.

He said: "We're going to take our time to get the right person. If that is before January great, [but] it's not likely to be before January.

"It could be after the January transfer window, but I stress it's just important that we get the right person."